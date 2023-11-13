Luca Boscoscuro: Aldeguer and Alonso López soon gone?

Boscoscuro Moto2 riders Fermin Aldeguer (18) and Alonso López (21) want to jump ship despite having valid contracts. Team boss Luca Boscoscuro insists on his contracts.

Speed-up Moto2 team owner and motorbike manufacturer Luca Boscoscuro has won the last two races in Buriram/Thailand and Sepang/Malaysia with the exceptional 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer. However, the 1995 European 250cc champion and former Gilera 250 team manager (title win with Marco Simoncelli in 2008) is not in an unbridled mood to celebrate.

For months, Boscoscuro has been fighting for his two Moto2 World Championship riders Fermin Aldeguer and Alonso López, who have valid contracts with him for the coming season, but have made no secret of their plans to leave for months. Aldeguer was on the menu of all kinds of top Moto2 teams, from Fantic to Yamaha Master Camp and the Red Bull Ajo team. But all team bosses were put off by the transfer fee of a rumoured 400,000 euros.

In all likelihood, Aldeguer, who won the Moto2 European Championship on the Boscoscuro at the age of 16, will take over from Luca Marini at Mooney VR46-Ducati next season.

Now further trouble is on the horizon. The fast 21-year-old Alonso López is on the wish list of the Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team, which has lost Manuel Gonzalez to Gresini and wants to hire another Spaniard alongside Moto3 title contender Ayumu Sasaki because of the Spanish main sponsor.

In Sepang, it was rumoured that Yamaha is negotiating with José Albors to bring two-time Moto2 GP winner López (nine Moto2 podiums to date) to the in-house Morto2 team. Yamaha wants to run a MotoGP customer team again in 2025 and will then need young up-and-coming riders.

This would leave Luca Boscoscuro and his Moto2 GP team without a rider in the worst-case scenario. And his Moto2 European Championship bronze medallist Alberto Surra has not yet proven that he has the right calibre for the World Championship.

Luca Boscoscuro, currently with both riders in the top 7 in the World Championship, avoids making detailed statements in this situation. He has his hands full trying to keep at least one of the two riders in line.

"Both riders are under contract with me for 2024," said the Italian when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com. "We will see if there are any requests."

Result Moto2 race, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 17 rdn in 36:04.378 min

2nd Acosta, Kalex, + 7.128 sec

3rd Ramirez, Kalex, + 9.558

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 9.992

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 11.652

6th Chantra, Kalex + 13.675

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 15.200

8th Roberts, Kalex, +18.482

9th Arenas, Kalex, + 20.004

10th Arbolino, Kalex, +20.990

11th Baltus, Kalex, +21.570

12th Alcoba, Kalex, + 23.489

13th Escrig, Forward, + 25.791

14th Salac, Kalex, +29.853

15th Foggia, Kalex, + 29.923

16th Hada, Kalex, + 32.681

17th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 33.361

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, +38.800

19th Kelly, Forward, + 41.799

20th Skinner, Kalex, + 44.758

21st Casadei, Kalex, + 53.217

22nd López, Boscoscuro, + 58.554

23rd Azman, Kalex, + 1'09.940 min

24th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1'20.633

25th Garcia, Kalex, 1 lap down

Moto2 World Championship standings after 18 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 320.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 243.5. 3. Dixon 183. 4. Aldeguer 162. 5. Canet 159. 6. Chantra 153.5. 7. López 127. 8. Gonzalez 122.5. 9. Ogura 119.5. 10. Salac 110. 11. Vietti 106. 12. Lowes 91. 13. Garcia 84. 14. Roberts 80.5. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 49. 18. J. Alcoba 46.5. 19. D. Binder 32. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1. Kalex 422.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 236. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 399.5 points. 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 334.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 289. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 273. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 243. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 203. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 156.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 122.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 108.5. 10. Fantic Racing 106. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 51. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 35. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.