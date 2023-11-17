NTS: Back in the World Championship with Hector Garzo in Valencia

MotoE rider Hector Garzo will make a guest appearance in the Moto2 World Championship at the 2023 Motorcycle World Championship season finale in Valencia next week. The special thing about it: he will be on an NTS.

Attentive observers studying the results lists from the Junior GP finale in Valencia at the beginning of November noticed that Hector Garzo was once again riding an NTS for the MMR team, at least in the Moto2 European Championship practice sessions.

The Spaniard, who finished the 2023 MotoE World Championship for Dynavolt Intact GP in fourth place overall, was preparing a wildcard entry with the Japanese chassis manufacturer in the Moto2 World Championship after NTS disappeared from the World Championship at the end of 2021. The engine specification therefore did not comply with the European Championship regulations, and disqualification was the logical consequence.

"I am a test rider, I only worked for the Grand Prix, which I will contest with a wildcard," explained Garzo in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I believe that the bike is competitive, but still needs a bit more time and work, for example on top speed and small things like that."

After all, Garzo set the second-fastest time on the NTS in the Moto2 European Championship qualifying session in Valencia, losing 0.420 seconds to European champion Senna Agius, who rode a Kalex for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team.

What are Garzo's expectations for his wildcard appearance in the Moto2 World Championship, which will be organised by Team MMR with the support of RW Racing GP? "I expect to do a good job, show what I can do and try to at least be in the top 10. I know that will be difficult. But we will try. As a driver, you always want to be at the front. I've ridden in Moto2 in the past and I've already taken a Moto2 podium in Valencia in 2020," he recalled.

The 25-year-old from Paterna near Valencia is aware that this is not a realistic goal for this year's guest appearance. "Of course, I will still approach the weekend as if I were going to win the race. But I also want to be realistic. We are in a different position now. There are many things that the bike needs." This is exactly what they want to get to the bottom of during the GP start.