Lusail: Roberts on pole with fabulous time, Tulovic 17th.

Joe Roberts secured pole position in Moto2 qualifying in Qatar. Meanwhile, world champion Pedro Acosta struggled to 7th place and Lukas Tulovic was only 17th after a strong third practice session.

Fermin Aldeguer, the one-two winner of the last two Moto2 races in Thailand and Malaysia, continued his current dominance at the Losail International Circuit. The 18-year-old Spaniard set the fastest time in all three free practice sessions and therefore had the best chance of pole position ahead of qualifying.

Meanwhile, world champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was only eleventh in the free practice sessions, while Lukas Tulovic from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team impressed in eighth place. The 23-year-old German thus qualified directly for Q2.

In Q1, Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), Filip Salac (Gresini Racing), Marcos Ramirez (American Racing Team) and Alonso López (Boscoscuro) also secured a ticket for Q2.

Aldeguer was the first to take to the 5.380-kilometre track, opening the 15-minute qualifying session at a track temperature of 24°C and 27°C asphalt.

After the first time attack, Pons-Kalex rider Aron Canet led with 1:57.735 minutes ahead of Aldeguer and Manuel Gonzalez. Acosta was only 12th after two timed laps, while Tulovic, in 16th place, was unable to build on his training performances.

Five minutes before the end of the session, Celestino Vietti conjured up a fabulous lap of 1:57.312 seconds, distancing Canet by 0.423 seconds in second place. Meanwhile, Acosta saved a wild front wheel slide that interrupted his chase for the best time for the time being.

Lurking behind Vietti and Canet before the final attack were Joe Roberts, Aldeguer, Jake Dixon, Sam Lowes, Marcos Ramirez and Acosta. Aldeguer improved to third place with a time of 1:57.432 minutes, while Roberts catapulted himself to the front of the field with 1:57.305 minutes.

Shortly before the clock ran out, Alex Escrig had to park his Forward Moto2 bike at the side of the track due to heavy smoke. The session was then red-flagged and not restarted.

As a result, Joe Roberts secured pole position for the Qatar GP with a new all-time lap record. In addition to the American, Vietti and Canet will also start from row 1 on Sunday. Acosta ended up in 7th place on the grid, while Tulovic finished 17th.

Moto2 result, Lusail, Q2 (18th November):

1st Roberts, Kalex, 1:57.305 min

2nd Vietti, Kalex, + 0.007 sec

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 0.028

4th Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.127

5th Lowes, Kalex, + 0.436

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.499

7th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.541

8th Ramirez, Kalex, + 0.644

9th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.728

10th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.787

11th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.804

12th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.811

13th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.931

14th V.d. Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.938



Further:

17th Tulovic, Kalex, + 1.181

Moto3 result, Lusail, Q2 (18th November):

1st Holgado, KTM, 2:04.742 min

2nd Moreira, KTM, + 0.003 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0.152

4th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.324

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.462

6th Fenati, Honda, + 0.465

7th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 0.508

8th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.511

9th Ortola, KTM, + 0.681

10th Masia, Honda, + 0.734