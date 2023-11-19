Lusail: Third triumph in a row for Fermin Aldeguer

At the penultimate Moto2 World Championship race of the season, Fermin Aldeguer (18) triumphed once again in the floodlit race at the Lusail Circuit. No wonder the MotoGP team bosses are chasing after him.

On the first lap of the 18-lap race, pole man Joe Roberts took first place ahead of Vietti, Aldeguer and Dixon, followed by Gonzalez, Lopez, Arbolino, Ramirez, Ogura and Chantra. 12th Lowes. 13th Acosta, + 2.063 sec. 22nd Tulovic, + 4.483 sec. Salac stopped with a technical defect on the inspection lap.

2nd lap: Canet in 1st place ahead of Roberts, Vietti, Dixon, Gonzalez, Arbolino. 12th Acosta. 13th D. Binder. 23rd Tulovic, + 6.616 sec.

4th lap: Canet in 1st place, Roberts 0.148 sec back.

5th lap: 1st Canet. 2nd Roberts, +0.148 sec. 3rd Dixon ahead of Gonzalez, Arbolino, Aldeguer, Vietti. 8th Ogura. 9th Lopez. 10th Chantra. 11th Acosta. 12th Ramirez. 13th D. Binder. 14th Garcia. 15. Baltus. 16. v/d Goorbergh.

7th lap: Canet from Sito Pons' team now 0.200 sec ahead of Roberts. Dixon 0.0048 sec behind. 4th Aldeguer, + 0.485 sec behind the leader. 11th Acosta, + 2.366 sec. 24th Tulovic, + 13.281 sec.

8th lap: Tulovic crashes.

9th lap: Aldeguer now 0.711 sec ahead of Canet. Dixon 0.966 sec behind. 4th Gonzalez ahead of Lopez, Ogura and Roberts. 8th Chantra. 9th Ogura. 10th Acosta, +0.830. 11th Arbolino.

10th lap: Aldeguer passes 0.878 sec ahead of Canet. 3rd Gonzalez. 4th Dixon. 5th Lopez.

12th lap: Aldeguer has extended his lead to 1.842 sec. 2nd Canet ahead of Gonzalez, Dixon, Ogura, Lopez, Chantra. 8th Acosta. 9th Vietti. 10th Roberts.

14th lap: Aldeguer now 1.825 ahead of Gonzalez. 3rd Canet.

16th lap: Leader Aldeguer now 1.771 sec ahead of Gonzalez, who is gaining 0.3 sec per lap.

17th lap: Aldeguer passes 1.738 sec ahead of Gonzalez. 3rd Canet ahead of Ogura. 5th Dixon. 6th Chantra.

18th lap: Aldeguer wins as in Buriram and Sepang. Boscoscuro wins three times in a row for the first time. 2nd Gonzalez. 3rd Canet.

Results Moto2 World Championship Lusail, 19.11.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 18 rdn in 35:32.117 min

2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 2.643

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 2.652

4th Ogura, Kalex

5th Dixon, Kalex

6th Vietti, Kalex

7th Chantra, Kalex

8th Acosta, Kalex

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro

10th Arbolino, Kalex

11th Roberts, Kalex

12th Lowes, Kalex

13th Ramirez, Kalex

14th D. Binder, Kalex

15th J. Alcoba, Kalex

Moto2 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 328.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Dixon 194. 4. Aldeguer 187. 5. Canet 175. 6. Chantra 162.5. 7. Gonzalez 142.5. 8. Lopez 134. 9. Ogura 132.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 95. 13. Roberts 85.5. 14. Garcia 84. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 52. 18. J. Alcoba 47.5. 19. D. Binder 34. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.