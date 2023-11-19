Lukas Tulovic (crash): "That's very annoying"

Lukas Tulovic made it straight into Qualifying 2 at the Qatar GP with a surprisingly strong fifth place in the third practice session in eighth place on the combined timesheet, but from 17th on the grid he dropped back in the starting phase of Sunday's race. At the halfway point, the 23-year-old from Eberbach slipped off the front wheel.

"My weakness of the whole weekend was the braking phases. That's one reason why I was a real target in the race and lost a lot of places," sighed the Kalex rider from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team. "I tried to fight my way back but then realised that the front wheel was slowly degrading. Unfortunately, I was a bit too wide and caught a bump on the kerb, although I had already taken it before and nothing happened, and I crashed with the front wheel in a fast corner when turning in. There was nothing I could do. That's annoying and I'm very sorry for my team."

"It was very pleasing that Lukas made it straight into Q2 without any problems," emphasised team manager Jürgen Lingg. "That was a really strong performance and we were accordingly confident for the race, because we also saw that he was able to set this time several times. Lukas was actually capable of setting a fast pace. However, he messed up the first two laps of the race, which is why he had to line up far back and never really got going. He also crashed at the end, which is very annoying. There's nothing more to say, we'll try to do better in Valencia."

The only German GP rider still has one Moto2 World Championship race left, the season finale in Valencia next week, to ensure a conciliatory conclusion.

Moto2 race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 18 rdn in 35:32.117 min

2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 2.643

3rd Canet, Kalex, + 2.652

4th Ogura, Kalex, + 4.585

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 4.645

6th Vietti, Kalex, + 5.936

7th Chantra, Kalex, + 6.212

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 6.598

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 7.269

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 11.302

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.565

12th Lowes, Kalex, + 11.663

13th Ramirez, Kalex, + 16.105

14th D. Binder, Kalex, + 16.306

15th J. Alcoba, Kalex, 19.293

Moto2 World Championship standings after 19 of 20 races:

1st Acosta, 328.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Dixon 194. 4. Aldeguer 187. 5. Canet 175. 6. Chantra 162.5. 7. Gonzalez 142.5. 8. Lopez 134. 9. Ogura 132.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 95. 13. Roberts 85.5. 14. Garcia 84. 15. Arenas 79. 16. Baltus 53. 17. Ramirez 52. 18. J. Alcoba 47.5. 19. D. Binder 34. 20. Bendsneyder 30. 21. Foggia 28. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 442.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 261. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 407.5 points (world champion). 2. Elf Marc VDS Racing 344.5. 3. Beta Tools SpeedUp 321. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 295. 5. Pons Wegow Los40, 259. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 214. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 157.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 142.5. 9. Fantic Racing 116. 10. Italtrans Racing 113.5. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 70. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 54. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.