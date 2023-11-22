Valencia: First official Pirelli test on Monday

In 2024, Pirelli will take over from Dunlop as the tyre supplier for the Moto2 and Moto3 world championship classes. After the Valencia GP, the first official test with the new tyres will take place on 27 November.

After the Catalunya GP in September, the Moto3 and Moto2 riders already got their first taste of what's to come; after the season finale in Valencia, the first official winter test with the new Pirelli tyres for 2024 will now take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (three sessions per class).

"Barcelona was a first private test where the set-up of the bikes could not yet be optimised because the teams and riders were still in the middle of their world championship season. Nevertheless, the feedback was very positive," recalled Giorgio Barbier, Motorcycle Racing Director at Pirelli. "The main thing was to check whether the compounds and sizes we had selected were suitable. In this respect, Barcelona was an excellent test bed, as it is a track that is quite demanding for the tyres."

"Now we have the opportunity to hold the first official test in view of 2024, this time after the World Championship final and on a track with different characteristics - with short straights, apart from the start-finish, and many fairly slow corners taken in low gears. It's not a particularly demanding track, but it's tight and the riders spend a lot of time leaning. This is a good opportunity to check the performance of our tyres a second time, as we will offer exactly the same options in Valencia as we did at the first test in order to get our first season as a tyre supplier for Moto2 and Moto3 off to the best possible start in 2024," said Barbier.

The Italian manufacturer will succeed Dunlop as the sole supplier of tyres for the two smaller GP classes in 2024. Pirelli will rely on the existing range of Diablo slicks. The tyre sizes for the Moto3 bikes are 100/70.17" at the front and 120/70.17" at the rear; 125/70-17" at the front and 200/65-17" at the rear for the Moto2 class.

This allocation is available per rider for the one-day Valencia test:

Moto3

Three SC1 (Soft) and three SC2 (Medium) tyres at the front

Rear three SC1 (Soft) and three SC2 (Medium)



Moto2

Front three SC1 (Soft) and three SC2 (Medium)

Three SC0 (Soft) and three SC1 (Medium) at the rear



In the event of rain, two sets of SCR1 are available for each rider.