Moto2 field 2024: The favourites for the final places

The tug-of-war over serial winner Fermín Aldeguer has dominated the headlines recently, but a number of other developments in the Moto2 class also leaked out on the sidelines of the Qatar GP with a view to 2024.

The German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team has granted Darryn Binder a second Moto2 season. Lukas Tulovic, on the other hand, has to vacate his seat and will be replaced by 18-year-old European Moto2 champion Senna Agius. Ayumu Sasaki, currently second in the Moto3 World Championship, is leaving the German team for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team. Sasaki's new team-mate there is likely to be Jeremy Alcoba, who had to leave Gresini.

In return, the QJMotor Gresini Moto2 Team announced the signing of up-and-coming Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez (2nd place at the Qatar GP and now seventh in the World Championship), who will be team-mate to Albert Arenas (the 2020 Moto3 World Champion comes from Red Bull KTM Ajo).

The Fantic Racing Team parted ways early with the hopeless Spaniard Borja Gomez, who is rumoured not to have delivered the promised dowry. The new MotoE World Champion Mattia Casadei will therefore finish the season alongside Celestino Vietti. Vietti will then move to Red Bull KTM Ajo for 2024.

Fantic team headmaster Stefano Bedon and the new team manager Roberto Locatelli, 125cc World Champion in 2000, would have liked to hire the exceptional 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer as Vietti's successor. However, after three wins in a row recently, the 2021 European champion can hardly save himself from offers. In MotoGP, VR46 (as Marini's successor for 2024) and Pramac (from 2025) are interested in him.

However, Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro also confirmed in Qatar when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com: "I will definitely compete again in the 2024 Moto2 World Championship with Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez."

Aldeguer could only have left the speed-up team without any problems if no Boscoscuro rider had been in the top five in the World Championship in the summer. But that was the case with Lopez.

Fantic has now given up the search for a second strong rider. "And a mediocre rider is useless," was heard in Lusail. That is why they are now on the lookout for a paid driver, with Xavier Cardelús currently having the best chances.

After Marcos Ramirez finished third, the OnlyFans American Racing Team (the title sponsor has been confirmed for 2024 since Tuesday) decided to let the Spaniard ride alongside Qatar pole-setter Joe Roberts next season. This means that Rory Skinner remains on the track despite his contract.

Teo Martín's new MT Helmets - MSi Moto2 team, which was previously involved in the Moto3 World Championship, has taken over Sito Pons' Moto2 seats for 2024 and also the two MotoE World Championship slots.

Team owner Teo Martín wanted to promote his top Moto3 rider Diogo Moreira, but he had already signed with Italtrans during the summer break. MTHelmets-MSi therefore opted for the prominent rider duo of Ai Ogura, Moto2 runner-up in the 2022 World Championship, and Sergio Garcia, Moto3 runner-up in 2022.

At Hiroshi Aoyama's Honda Asia Team, Ai Ogura will be replaced by the former Moto3 rider Mario Aji from Indonesia, who has not covered himself in glory in Moto3.

At the Dutch RW Racing Team, it is clear that the duo of Barry Baltus (B) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (NL) and Kalex will continue.

It has been clear for some time that the new Moto3 World Champion Jaume Masià will make his Moto2 debut with SAG.

The 2024 Moto2 grid

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Celestino Vietti, Deniz Öncü (Kalex)



Liqui Moly Husqvarna IntactGP Factory Racing

Darryn Binder, Senna Agius (Kalex)



Pertamina Mandalika SAG

Bo Bendsneyder, Jaume Masiá (Kalex)



QJMotor Team Gresini Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez, Albert Arenas (Kalex)



Forward Racing

Alex Escrig? Yerah Ruiz? Sean Dylan Kelly? (Forward)



Fieten Olie RW Racing GP

Barry Baltus, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Kalex)



MTHelmet's MSI Team

Ai Ogura, Sergio Garcia (Kalex)



Italtrans Racing Team

Dennis Foggia, Diogo Moreira (Kalex)



Beta Tools Speed Up Racing

Alonso Lopez, Fermín Aldeguer (Boscoscuro)



Fantic Racing

Arón Canet, Xavier Cardelús? (Kalex)



Aspar GASGAS Team

Jake Dixon, Izan Guevara (Kalex)



OnlyFans American Racing

Joe Roberts, Marcos Ramirez (Kalex)



Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Somkiat Chantra, Mario Aji (Kalex)



Eleven Marc VDS Racing

Filip Salač, Tony Arbolino (Kalex)



Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team

Ayumu Sasaki, Jeremy Alcoba? (Kalex)

