Valencia: Fourth win in a row for Fermin Aldeguer

Fermin Aldeguer (Boscoscuro) made history with his fourth consecutive Moto2 victory at the season finale in Valencia. World champion Pedro Acosta only finished twelfth, while Lukas Tulovic crashed on his Moto2 farewell.

Even though the world championship decision in the Moto2 class had already been made in favour of Pedro Acosta in Malaysia, the stars of the medium displacement class put on another exciting show at the end of the season. Fermin Aldguer won the race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, triumphing for the fourth time in a row. In the 13-year history of Moto2, this feat has only been achieved by Toni Elias in 2010.

Aron Canet secured pole position for his last race with the Pons HP40 team, relegating Boscoscuro youngster Fermin Aldeguer to second place on the grid. Marco Ramirez completed the front row of the grid, while world champion Acosta started the 22-lap Valencia GP from sixth place. Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team) started his last Moto2 Grand Prix for the time being from 21st on the grid.

This is how the Valencia GP went:

1st lap: Aldeguer wins the start and turns first into turn 1 ahead of Canet and Ramirez. Sergio Garcia crashes heavily in turn 4, but is able to leave the gravel trap under his own power. Izan Guevara and Celestino Vietti are involved in the crash. Kohta Nozane also crashes out of the race at the end of the first lap.



Lap 2: Acosta is pushed wide by Alonso López and drops back to 9th place.

Lap 3: Aldeguer leads by 0.5 seconds ahead of Canet. Ramirez, Jake Dixon and López follow behind. 6th Lowes 7th Chantra 8th Roberts 9th Foggia 10th Baltus 11th Arenas 12th Acosta 13th Ogura.



4th lap: Acosta drops back to 14th place, but manages to overtake Manuel Gonzalez (13th).



5th lap: Tulovic in 18th position crashes in turn 1.

Lap 6: Canet stalks the race leader again with the fastest race lap and is only 0.386 seconds behind Aldeguer. Ramirez and Dixon follow 2 seconds behind in P3 and P4. Acosta attacks Ogura into the final corner and fights for 12th place.



9th lap: Aldeguer breaks free from Canet with a time of 1:33.665 min and leads by 0.881 sec. López passes Dixon and is P4 behind Ramirez.

10th lap: 1st Aldeguer, 2nd Canet (+ 1.424 sec), 3rd Ramirez (+ 5.201), 4th López (+ 5.449), 5th Dixon (+ 6.003).



12th lap: López overtakes Ramirez in turn 6 to take P3.

13th lap: López, Ramirez, Dixon and Somkiat Chantra fight for 3rd place, while Sam Lowes (7th) tries to catch up with the battle group.



14th lap: Acosta still in P12, 0.8 sec behind Barry Baltus.

Lap 15: López sets a personal best time to clear his rivals and consolidate 3rd place.



17th lap: Acosta catches Baltus in turn 14, but the Belgian strikes back immediately. Hector Garzo crashes shortly afterwards in turn 14.

18th lap: Aldeguer ahead of Canet (+ 4.320 sec), López (+ 7.042), Ramirez (+ 7.315), Chantra (+ 7.960), Dixon (+ 7.918).



Lap 20: Ramirez positions himself directly behind López, but is still unable to overtake his Spanish compatriot.

Last lap: Aldeguer wins the last Grand Prix of the 2023 season. Canet secures second place. López fends off Ramirez's attack and celebrates the last podium finish. World champion Acosta only finishes twelfth, runner-up Tony Arbolino finishes outside the points in P16.

Results Moto2 World Championship Valencia, 26/11/2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 3.986

3rd López, Boscoscuro, + 6.455

4th Ramirez, Kalex, + 6.476

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 7.060

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 7.864

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 8.924

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.842

9th Foggia, Kalex, +12.096

10th Arenas, Kalex, +12.549

11th Ogura, Kalex, + 13.527

12th Acosta, Kalex, +14.044

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 15.570

14th Baltus, Kalex, + 15.861

15th Alcoba, Kalex, 18.539