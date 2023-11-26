Lukas Tulovic (crash): "I sensed my chance"

For Lukas Tulovic, his last Moto2 race for the time being ended in the gravel. The German from the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team was clearly disappointed after the Valencia GP.

Lukas Tulovic wanted to say goodbye to the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team with a top 15 result. To achieve this, he opted for an unconventional tyre choice and went for the soft front and hard rear tyres. "I took a gamble with the tyres because I felt very good with the combination on Saturday," said "Tulo", explaining his choice.

From 21st on the grid, the rider from Eberbach got off to a decent start and initially found himself in 18th place. However, he realised early on that his tyre choice was not paying off. "Unfortunately, I struggled a bit more with the rear tyre than on Saturday and I was also at the limit with the front wheel."

Nevertheless, Tulovic put all his eggs in one basket: "I really wanted to stay with the group in front of me. Because I sensed my chance to have an advantage at the end of the race with the hard rear tyre." However, the 23-year-old's courage was ultimately not rewarded. On the fifth lap, he crashed out of the race in turn 1 while in 18th position. It was the Kalex rider's sixth race crash of the season.

Tulovic can look back on a difficult Moto2 season in which he never really got going after winning the 2022 Moto2 European Championship title. Injuries meant that the German only took part in 16 of the 20 Moto2 races and ultimately finished in 24th place overall with twelve championship points.

However, Tulovic will not be saying goodbye to the GP paddock completely, as he will compete in the MotoE World Championship for the Intact GP Team in 2024.

Results Moto2 World Championship Valencia, 26/11/2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn in 34:33.384 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 3.986

3rd López, Boscoscuro, + 6.455

4th Ramirez, Kalex, + 6.476

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 7.060

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 7.864

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 8.924

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.842

9th Foggia, Kalex, +12.096

10th Arenas, Kalex, +12.549

11th Ogura, Kalex, + 13.527

12th Acosta, Kalex, +14.044

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 15.570

14th Baltus, Kalex, + 15.861

15th Alcoba, Kalex, 18.539

Moto2 World Championship final standings:

1st Acosta, 332.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Aldeguer 212. 4. Dixon 204. 5. Canet 195. 6. Chantra 173.5. 7. Lopez 150. 8. Gonzalez 145.5. 9. Ogura 137.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 104. 13. Roberts 93.5. 14. Arenas 85. 15. Garcia 84. 16. Ramirez 65. 17. Baltus 55. 18. J. Alcoba 48.5. 19. Foggia 35. 20. D. Binder 34. 21. Bendsneyder 30. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 462.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 286. 3. Forward 4.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 417.5 points (world champion). 2. Beta Tools SpeedUp 362. 3. Elf Marc VDS Racing 353.5. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 311. 5. Pons Wegow Los40 279. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 224. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 158.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 145.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 128.5. 10. Fantic Racing 116. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 72. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 67. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.