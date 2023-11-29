Moto2 World Championship 2024: New faces and few winning riders

No fewer than five riders are moving up from the Moto3 to the Moto2 class for 2024 Moto3 World Champion Jaume Masià moves from Leopard Honda to SAG Pertamina.

Four riders (Masià, Sasaki, Moreira and Deniz Öncü), four aces from the Moto3 World Championship, move up to the middleweight class with the 765cc three-cylinder Triumph engines. They are joined by another rookie in the person of European champion Senna Agius (18) from Australia, who takes over from Lukas Tulovic at the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team. Ayumu Sasaki, runner-up in the Moto3 World Championship and Valencia winner, is leaving the German team for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team, although the team management was still firmly planning with Sasaki for the 2024 Moto2 World Championship in August. But the team's disastrous Moto2 results have given Sasaki pause for thought - and encouraged him to leave.

And as Yamaha will once again have a MotoGP customer team in 2025 with Rossi's new Pertamina VR46 squad, Sasaki may also have prospects in the premier class with the Yamaha Moto2 team.

In return, the QJMotor Gresini Moto2 Team announced the signing of the up-and-coming Master Camp rider Manuel Gonzalez (2nd place in the Qatar GP and eighth in the World Championship), who will be Albert Arenas' team-mate. The 2020 Spanish Moto3 World Champion joins from Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The Fantic Racing Team has parted ways early with the hopeless Spaniard Borja Gomez, who is rumoured not to have delivered the promised dowry. Former Fantic rider and Austrian GP winner Celestino Vietti is moving to Red Bull KTM Ajo for 2024.

Fantic team headmaster Stefano Bedon and the new team manager Roberto Locatelli, 125cc World Champion in 2000, would have liked to appoint the exceptional 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer as Vietti's successor, but will have to make do with Xavier Cardelus and Aaron Canet.

When asked by SPEEDWEEK.com in Qatar, Speed-up team owner Luca Boscoscuro confirmed: "I will definitely line up with Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez again in the 2024 Moto2 World Championship." This is because Aldeguer would have had to pay a hefty transfer fee if he had left - around 400,000 euros, a multiple of that for MotoGP.

Fantic gave up the search for a second strong rider in October. "A mediocre rider is useless," said Bedon. That's why a paid rider was sought - and European Championship bronze medallist Xavier Cardelús was chosen.

After Marcos Ramirez finished third, the OnlyFans American Racing Team (the title sponsor has been confirmed for 2024 since Tuesday) decided to let the Spaniard ride alongside Qatar pole-setter Joe Roberts next season, meaning that Rory Skinner will remain on the track despite his contract.

Teo Martín's new MTHelmets - MSi Moto2 team, which was previously involved in the Moto3 World Championship, has taken over Sito Pons' Moto2 seats for 2024 and also the two MotoE World Championship slots.

Team owner Teo Martín wanted to promote his top Moto3 rider Diogo Moreira, but he had already signed with Italtrans during the summer break. MTHelmets-MSi therefore opted for the prominent rider duo of Ai Ogura, Moto2 runner-up in the 2022 World Championship, and Sergio Garcia, Moto3 runner-up in the 2022 World Championship. They will switch from Kalex to Boscoscuro. The Italian manufacturer will therefore have a customer team under contract for the first time since 2021 (Aspar team).

However, Ogura will remain under contract with HRC and take his long-time crew chief Normann Rank from Saxony with him to the Spanish team.

At Hiroshi Aoyama's Honda Asia Team, Ai Ogura will be replaced by former Moto3 rider Mario Aji from Indonesia, who has not covered himself in glory in Moto3.

At the Dutch RW Racing Team, it has long been clear that the duo of Barry Baltus (B) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (NL) will continue with Kalex.

