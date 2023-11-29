New arrivals at Gresini: hope for an improvement

The Gresini Moto2 team has recruited two new riders for the 2024 season. In the battle for the title, team manager Luca Gresini is backing former KTM rider Albert Arenas, who set the fifth-best time in the Valencia test.

Just under a year ago, the Gresini Moto2 team started with the new title sponsor QJMotor, and the team recruited two new riders for 2024: After 18th (Alcoba) and 11th (Salac) in the 2023 championship, Manuel Gonzalez (8th) and Albert Arenas (14th) give hope for more.

Apart from a podium finish by Arenas in Barcelona, the two have not delivered any outstanding results this year either. At the Pirelli test in Valencia, the two showed a completely different side: Gonzalez set the fourth-fastest lap in the combined timesheet, while Arenas, the 2020 Moto3 World Champion, was only 0.032 seconds slower in fifth place.

Gresini is relying on Arenas in the title fight and, according to Lucas, the 26-year-old is the team's top rider. With his world championship title and podium finish, he has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Moto2 title.

"I was nervous and excited to become part of the Gresini family," explained the Spanish newcomer. "I stayed focussed, tried to ride well and do my best in my first outing with the team. It was important for me to get to know each and every one of them and vice versa."

In Arenas' eyes, the result of the Valencia test is an indicator that he can develop in the right direction with the team. "Now we know what we need to work on in preparation for the next tests," he explained. "We have definitely made a good start. Now we will rest a little to start 2024 with even more energy."

Moto2 test Valencia (27.11.):

1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322

8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378

9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390

10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501

12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526

13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630

16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648

17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662

18th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673

19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764

20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810

21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055

22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189

23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282

24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292

25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173

26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581

27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678

28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230