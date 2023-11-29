New arrivals at Gresini: hope for an improvement
Just under a year ago, the Gresini Moto2 team started with the new title sponsor QJMotor, and the team recruited two new riders for 2024: After 18th (Alcoba) and 11th (Salac) in the 2023 championship, Manuel Gonzalez (8th) and Albert Arenas (14th) give hope for more.
Apart from a podium finish by Arenas in Barcelona, the two have not delivered any outstanding results this year either. At the Pirelli test in Valencia, the two showed a completely different side: Gonzalez set the fourth-fastest lap in the combined timesheet, while Arenas, the 2020 Moto3 World Champion, was only 0.032 seconds slower in fifth place.
Gresini is relying on Arenas in the title fight and, according to Lucas, the 26-year-old is the team's top rider. With his world championship title and podium finish, he has already shown that he has what it takes to win the Moto2 title.
"I was nervous and excited to become part of the Gresini family," explained the Spanish newcomer. "I stayed focussed, tried to ride well and do my best in my first outing with the team. It was important for me to get to know each and every one of them and vice versa."
In Arenas' eyes, the result of the Valencia test is an indicator that he can develop in the right direction with the team. "Now we know what we need to work on in preparation for the next tests," he explained. "We have definitely made a good start. Now we will rest a little to start 2024 with even more energy."
Moto2 test Valencia (27.11.):
1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311
7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322
8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378
9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390
10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392
11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501
12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526
13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581
15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630
16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648
17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662
18th V/d Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673
19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764
20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810
21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055
22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189
23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282
24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292
25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173
26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581
27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678
28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230