Crew chief Norman Rank: A chat in Schmölln
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Following a series of lectures with personalities from the sport, Norman Rank will be a guest at the Hotel Reussischer Hof in Schmölln in eastern Thuringia on Wednesday, 6 December, starting at 19:00. The man from Schleiz is the crew chief of the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, for which the Thai Somkiat Chantra and the Japanese Ai Ogura finished 6th and 9th in the last Moto2 World Championship. On that evening, the 50-year-old, who is due to retire on 29 December, will be chatting about this and, above all, about his job.
Norman Rank's own racing career will also be highlighted, as he himself was quite successful in the IDM in the 1990s until he was drawn to GP racing. Highlights of his active motorbike career were two guest starts at the 2001 Motorcycle World Championship in Brno and 2003 at the Sachsenring, as well as the two 250cc European Championship races in 2004 and 2005 on his doorstep in Schleiz.
Even after his career, Rank remained loyal to racing, renting out motorbikes and becoming more and more involved with the technology of these bikes. From 2012, he worked as a mechanic for Dirk Heidolf's former Racing Team Germany. He looked after the Frenchman Louis Rossi and helped him to his first and only Grand Prix victory in the rain race at Le Mans that year.
Since 2016, Rank has worked for the Japanese ldemitsu Honda Team Asia, which is dedicated to developing young talent from Asia. Ideally, these are drawn into the world championship via the Spanish championship and the Moto3 Junior World Championship. The best examples of this support are Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura. Both made the step up from Moto3 to Moto2 in 2021.
The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez will certainly also be discussed at the presentation evening. After Somkiat Chantra took his first Grand Prix victory at the second race of the season in Indonesia and celebrated it on the podium with team boss Hiroshi Aoyama, Ai Ogura triumphed for the first time under the Spanish sun. Norman Rank was allowed to join him on the podium as his race engineer and also crew chief (chief mechanic of the entire two-man team) and receive the trophy for the team.
That season, Ai Ogura added two GP victories and ultimately the Moto2 vice world championship title. In addition to his victory, Somkiat Chantra finished on the podium two more times and finished tenth in the World Championship.
In the 2023 season, Thai rider Somkiat Chantra won in Motegi, Ai Ogura's "living room". While he only finished on the podium once more, Ogura achieved three podium finishes but no wins.
After the end of the 2023 season, Rank and Ogura moved to the Spanish MTHelmets-MSi team, and the first day of testing with the new Pirelli tyres was held in Valencia last Monday. His team-mate is Sergio Garcia, the Moto3 World Championship runner-up on GASGAS 2022, and the team will compete on Boscoscuro bikes in the coming season, which were ridden for the first time the day after the World Championship final.
The fact that Norman Rank is coming to Schmölln is thanks to the recognised motorsport expert and journalist Andreas Hofmann, who made the contact and arranged everything else.
Admission to the lecture evening at the Hotel Reussischer Hof in Gößnitzer Straße 14 in D-04626 Schmölln is on Wednesday, 6 December, from 6.00 pm. Admission costs 10 euros.
Moto3 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):
1st Holgado, KTM, 1:37.300 min
2nd Rueda, KTM, + 0.383
3rd Alonso, GASGAS, + 0.675
4th Adrián Fernández, Honda, + 0.833
5th Almansa, Honda, + 0.849
6th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.878
7th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 0.961
8th Ortolá, KTM, + 0.966
9th Piqueras, Honda, + 0.991
10th Farioli, Honda, + 1.017
11th Lunetta, Honda, + 1.101
12th Roulstone, KTM, + 1.211
13th Muñoz, KTM, + 1.219
14th Kelso, KTM, + 1.433
15th O'Shea, Honda, + 1.514
16th Yamanaka, KTM, + 1.659
17th Zurutuza, KTM, + 1.696
18th Furusato, Honda, + 1.777
19th Carraro, KTM, + 1.967
20th Esteban, GASGAS, + 2.102
21st Dettwiler, KTM, + 2.204
22nd Buasri, Honda, + 2.291
23rd Suzuki, Husqvarna, + 2.405
- Fellon, KTM, no time
Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27 Nov.):
1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec
3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090
4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209
5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241
6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311
7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322
8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378
9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390
10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392
11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501
12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526
13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531
14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581
15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630
16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648
17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662
18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673
19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764
20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810
21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055
22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189
23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282
24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292
25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173
26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581
27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678
28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230