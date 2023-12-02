Crew chief Norman Rank: A chat in Schmölln

After the 2023 GP season, Norman Rank still has a job to do. On 6 December, the former crew chief of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia will be coming to Schmölln in eastern Thuringia for a small talk.

Following a series of lectures with personalities from the sport, Norman Rank will be a guest at the Hotel Reussischer Hof in Schmölln in eastern Thuringia on Wednesday, 6 December, starting at 19:00. The man from Schleiz is the crew chief of the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, for which the Thai Somkiat Chantra and the Japanese Ai Ogura finished 6th and 9th in the last Moto2 World Championship. On that evening, the 50-year-old, who is due to retire on 29 December, will be chatting about this and, above all, about his job.

Norman Rank's own racing career will also be highlighted, as he himself was quite successful in the IDM in the 1990s until he was drawn to GP racing. Highlights of his active motorbike career were two guest starts at the 2001 Motorcycle World Championship in Brno and 2003 at the Sachsenring, as well as the two 250cc European Championship races in 2004 and 2005 on his doorstep in Schleiz.

Even after his career, Rank remained loyal to racing, renting out motorbikes and becoming more and more involved with the technology of these bikes. From 2012, he worked as a mechanic for Dirk Heidolf's former Racing Team Germany. He looked after the Frenchman Louis Rossi and helped him to his first and only Grand Prix victory in the rain race at Le Mans that year.

Since 2016, Rank has worked for the Japanese ldemitsu Honda Team Asia, which is dedicated to developing young talent from Asia. Ideally, these are drawn into the world championship via the Spanish championship and the Moto3 Junior World Championship. The best examples of this support are Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura. Both made the step up from Moto3 to Moto2 in 2021.

The 2022 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez will certainly also be discussed at the presentation evening. After Somkiat Chantra took his first Grand Prix victory at the second race of the season in Indonesia and celebrated it on the podium with team boss Hiroshi Aoyama, Ai Ogura triumphed for the first time under the Spanish sun. Norman Rank was allowed to join him on the podium as his race engineer and also crew chief (chief mechanic of the entire two-man team) and receive the trophy for the team.

That season, Ai Ogura added two GP victories and ultimately the Moto2 vice world championship title. In addition to his victory, Somkiat Chantra finished on the podium two more times and finished tenth in the World Championship.

In the 2023 season, Thai rider Somkiat Chantra won in Motegi, Ai Ogura's "living room". While he only finished on the podium once more, Ogura achieved three podium finishes but no wins.

After the end of the 2023 season, Rank and Ogura moved to the Spanish MTHelmets-MSi team, and the first day of testing with the new Pirelli tyres was held in Valencia last Monday. His team-mate is Sergio Garcia, the Moto3 World Championship runner-up on GASGAS 2022, and the team will compete on Boscoscuro bikes in the coming season, which were ridden for the first time the day after the World Championship final.

The fact that Norman Rank is coming to Schmölln is thanks to the recognised motorsport expert and journalist Andreas Hofmann, who made the contact and arranged everything else.

Admission to the lecture evening at the Hotel Reussischer Hof in Gößnitzer Straße 14 in D-04626 Schmölln is on Wednesday, 6 December, from 6.00 pm. Admission costs 10 euros.

