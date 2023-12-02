Marc VDS in the SBK World Championship: "Doing it our way"

Sam Lowes (33) competed in the Moto2 World Championship for nine years, finishing third overall in 2020. In 2024, he will compete in the Superbike World Championship for the first time with Team Marc VDS - he will ride a Ducati Panigale V4R.

Sam Lowes celebrated his first international success in 2013 by winning the Supersport World Championship on a Yamaha. The Englishman then switched to the Moto2 World Championship in 2014, where he rode until the end of this season. In 2017, he made an unsuccessful detour into the MotoGP World Championship with Aprilia. In Moto2, the now 33-year-old won ten races and finished on the podium 26 times. He also proved his speed with 20 pole positions and twelve fastest race laps. He finished third in the overall standings with Team Marc VDS in 2020 and fourth in 2015 and 2021.

Next season, we will see Sam, the twin brother of Kawasaki works rider Alex Lowes, in the Superbike World Championship for the first time. The championship is also new for Marc VDS: after MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE, this will be the fifth championship in which the Belgian-based squad has taken part.

As the 2023 MotoGP season only ended in Valencia at the end of November, with Sam Lowes finishing the Moto2 World Championship in twelfth place, the Briton will not make his debut on the Ducati until next week: Sam will be testing in Jerez on Monday and Tuesday. He will continue with the set-up sessions at the end of January in Jerez and Portimao before the final pre-season test on Phillip Island on 19/20 February. The SBK season starts the following weekend at the same circuit.

"For the first test we won't have our bike or our trailer, we'll be there with the Ducati test team," Marc VDS Team Director and Lowes' wife Marina Rossi told SPEEDWEEK.com. "For Sam, it will be the first time in his life on a Superbike. We have to make sure he stays calm. He will be super-fast on this bike, but he doesn't know some of the tracks. Our bike will be built by Ducati by the end of December and we'll get the new trailer in March."

The Marc VDS Superbike team will be housed in the Moto2 squad's workshop in Belgium, and Lowes will have the experienced Giovanni Crupi as crew chief, who previously worked as chief technician for the Ducati Superbike test team.

Marina Rossi is keeping quiet about the budget. "We try not to waste money," smiled the Italian. "We will do it in the typical VDS way, paying attention to good quality and also making sure that people are comfortable. Comfort is important, we always make sure that our hotel is as close as possible to the race track. The management group in SBK will be the same as in Moto2. I don't yet know how many Superbike races I will attend. We want to learn in the first year, so we are not setting ourselves any targets."

Team Director Rossi does not see a conflict of interest as the wife of rider Sam Lowes. "The stress is the same. What we want is to perform - whether it's about my husband or not. Our management group consists of several people, for example I leave the salary negotiations to others."

Five teams will be relying on motorbikes from Borgo Panigale next season and will have a total of six riders on the grid: Aruba.it will line up with World Champion Alvaro Bautista and Supersport Champion Nicolo Bulega, Barni will continue with Danilo Petrucci, Motocorsa will rely on Michael Rinaldi and Go Eleven has brought Andrea Iannone out of enforced retirement. Marc VDS has also added Sam Lowes.

Riders and teams for the 2024 World Superbike Championship:



Ducati:

Aruba.it: Alvaro Bautista (E), Nicolo Bulega (I)

Motocorsa: Michael Rinaldi (I)

Go Eleven : Andrea Iannone (I)

Marc VDS: Sam Lowes (GB)

Barni Spark: Danilo Petrucci (I)



Yamaha:

Pata Prometeon: Jonathan Rea (GB), Andrea Locatelli (I)

GYTR GRT: Dominique Aegerter (CH), Remy Gardner (AUS)

Motoxracing: Bradley Ray (GB)

GMT94: Philipp Öttl (D)



Honda:

HRC: Iker Lecuona (E), Xavier Vierge (E)

Petronas MIE: Mackenzie (GB), Adam Norrodin (MAL)



BMW:

ROKiT Motorrad Motorsport: Michael van der Mark (NL), Toprak Razgatlioglu (TR)

Bonovo action: Scott Redding (GB), Garrett Gerloff (USA)



Kawasaki:

KRT: Axel Bassani (I), Alex Lowes (GB)

Puccetti: Tito Rabat (E)

Pedercini: Isaac Vinales (E)