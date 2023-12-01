Red Bull KTM Ajo: First progress at the tests

The Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 Team began preparations for the 2024 season this week, and the team has already made progress in testing, as new signing Celestino Vietti explains.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto2 Team completed two days of testing this week in Valencia. At the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the two newcomers Celestino Vietti and Deniz Öncü took part in the Pirelli test on Monday and the private test on Wednesday. For the latter, it was his first laps on a Moto2 bike, while former Fantic rider and Austrian GP winner Vietti worked with his new team for the first time.

The 22-year-old Italian will contest his fourth season in the middleweight class with Aki Ajo's team. The man who finished tenth in the World Championship said after the work was done: "I'm very happy with the work we've done this week and I'm also very happy with my crew. We were able to gradually improve some things for the new season. And now it's time to relax a little so that we can start next year refreshed."

Öncü was also satisfied. The Moto3 World Championship fourth-placed rider from Turkey said: "It was really nice to ride the Moto2 bike. I really enjoyed the last two days and used them to build up my understanding of the bike. I'm starting to understand how I need to adapt my riding style to it."

"The information we have gathered in these two days of testing is very interesting for me, because I will use the winter break to analyse it so that I know what I need to improve for next season," added the 20-year-old Moto2 rookie.

Team manager Aki Ajo summarised: "We have made a good start to the pre-season and completed two very productive test days with the two new riders. There was a lot going on because we had a lot of new things to adapt to, such as the new Pirelli tyres and the WP suspension. Both the team and the riders are satisfied with the test results, which will help us to prepare well for the 2024 season."

Moto2 test, combined times, Valencia (27.11.):

1st Lopez, Boscoscuro, 1:33.061 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.013 sec

3rd Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, + 0.090

4th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.209

5th Arenas, Kalex, + 0.241

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.311

7th Arbolino, Kalex, + 0.322

8th Escrig, Forward, + 0.378

9th Baltus, Kalex, + 0.390

10th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.392

11th Foggia, Kalex, + 0.501

12th Masia, Kalex, + 0.526

13th Agius, Kalex, + 0.531

14th Guevara, Kalex, + 0.581

15th Bendsneyder, Kalex, + 0.630

16th Alcoba, Kalex, + 0.648

17th Salac, Kalex, + 0.662

18th Van den Goorbergh, Kalex, + 0.673

19th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 0.764

20th Garcia, Boscoscuro, + 0.810

21st Ogura, Boscoscuro, + 1.055

22nd Vietti, Kalex, + 1.189

23rd Cardelús, Kalex, + 1.282

24th Moreira, Kalex, + 1.292

25th Aji, Kalex, + 2.173

26th Sasaki, Kalex, + 2.581

27th Öncü, Kalex, + 2.678

28th Artigas, Forward, + 3.230