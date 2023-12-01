Darryn Binder (Intact GP): "I risked a lot"

Darryn Binder's final race of the year ended in a disappointing 20th place. "Unfortunately, it was a very difficult race for me," summarised the South African afterwards.

The start to the final showdown of the season in Valencia was still promising for Darryn Binder. The South African started the race from 25th on the grid and managed to move up to 16th position on the first lap. But because he lacked feeling for the front wheel, he had to settle for 20th place in the end.

"Unfortunately, it was a very difficult race for me. After three or four laps, when I had already made up a few positions at the start, I lacked the feeling for the front. So I did my best, but unfortunately I couldn't ride the way I wanted to. I took a lot of risks, but it didn't pay off," summarised the 25-year-old.

"I couldn't do anything other than reel off my laps and bring the bike home. Unfortunately, I was out of the points and I couldn't do anything because I didn't have the feeling for the front. It's really sad to end the year like this because it's been a very difficult season for me," added Binder with a sigh.

"Luckily I have a great team behind me and they believe in me. We have another chance next year and 2024 has already started. There are some big things coming up, with some big changes," consoled the twentieth-placed rider in the World Championship.

Results Moto2 World Championship Valencia, 26/11/2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn in 34:33.384 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 3.986

3rd López, Boscoscuro, + 6.455

4th Ramirez, Kalex, + 6.476

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 7.060

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 7.864

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 8.924

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.842

9th Foggia, Kalex, +12.096

10th Arenas, Kalex, +12.549

11th Ogura, Kalex, + 13.527

12th Acosta, Kalex, +14.044

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 15.570

14th Baltus, Kalex, + 15.861

15th Alcoba, Kalex, 18.539

Moto2 World Championship final standings:

1st Acosta, 332.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Aldeguer 212. 4. Dixon 204. 5. Canet 195. 6. Chantra 173.5. 7. Lopez 150. 8. Gonzalez 145.5. 9. Ogura 137.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 104. 13. Roberts 93.5. 14. Arenas 85. 15. Garcia 84. 16. Ramirez 65. 17. Baltus 55. 18. J. Alcoba 48.5. 19. Foggia 35. 20. D. Binder 34. 21. Bendsneyder 30. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 462.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 286. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 417.5 points (world champion). 2. Beta Tools SpeedUp 362. 3. Elf Marc VDS Racing 353.5. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 311. 5. Pons Wegow Los40 279. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 224. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 158.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 145.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 128.5. 10. Fantic Racing 116. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 72. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 67. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.