Crew chief Santi Mulero already believed in Kalex in 2010

Santi Mulero was the first technician to put his trust in the new Kalex Moto2 project before the 2010 season. Sito Pons' well-deserved crew chief (2023 with Canet and Garcia) retires after 40 years.

The Valencia GP is always a meeting of farewells, team changes and other changes. In addition to the withdrawal of the CFMOTO PrüstelGP Moto3 team after seven years, the world championship finale also marked the end of Sito Pons' team (64) and the retirement of his long-serving crew chief Santi Mulero, who is retiring from the business at the age of 68 after more than 40 years.

Santi Mulero has accompanied his team boss and rider Sito Pons through thick and thin. He showed the SPEEDWEEK.com reporter black and white photos from 1981 and many other pictures from the past on his mobile phone. "I started as a GP mechanic in 1981, back then with the Siroko 250 team, Antonio Cobas was also there back then and Eduardo Giró. With Sito, I actually spent most of my time working on Honda motorbikes. He only rode a Suzuki 500 in Roberto Gallina's team in 1985," Mulero looked back. "Sito won the 250cc World Championship as a rider in 1988 and 1989 on a Honda NSR250."

Pons financed his 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP teams with sponsors such as Campsa, Ducados and Fortuna, and later also with West and Camel. "When Sito retired as a racing rider, we brought Alex Crivillé into the team, followed by other Spaniards such as Checa and Puig. Biaggi, Barros, Capirossi and Bayliss also rode with us."

After 2006, Pons and his team had to withdraw from the MotoGP World Championship because Camel ceased to exist and he was unable to find another main sponsor.

"During this time, I was in charge of an Aprilia 125 team with Nico Terol and Marco Simoncelli," said Mulero.

At the time, Sito Pons had a joint venture with another Spanish racing team and won the very last 250cc World Championship race in history with Héctor Barbera in Valencia.

In 2010, the new Moto2 World Championship began with the 600cc CBR600RR unit engines from Honda. Mulero: "Sito gave me the task of looking for the best material for this new category. I looked around at Suter, Moriwaki, Bimota and other Italian manufacturers. But after careful study, I recommended the new Kalex bikes from Alex Baumgärtel and Klaus Hirsekorn to Sito. Stefan Bradl didn't have the courage to ride the German bikes back then, he opted for SuterBikes from Switzerland, because the Kalex engineers came from motorsport and had no two-wheel experience. But after our first season with Alex Pons and Sergio Gadea, Stefan switched to Kalex - and became world champion in 2011. I recognised straight away that there was a lot of potential in the Kalex project."

Kalex has now won no fewer than eleven riders' world championships in a row since Pol Espargaró's first riders' world title in 2011 and has also dominated the constructors' world championship since then.

Sito Pons has handed over his two Moto2 places and the two MotoE slots for the future to successful businessman and team owner Teo Martín, who already fielded the MTHelmets-MSi-KTM team in the Mo3 World Championship in 2022. He will line up with Sergio Carcia and Ai Ogura in 2024.

The 24-year-old Arón Canet gave Pons and Mulero a clean second place behind Fermin Aldeguer at the World Championship finale. But Canet has now scored 20 podiums in 68 Moto2 World Championship races, but no wins. In the Moto3 class, he has won six of 72 World Championship races.

Results Moto2 World Championship Valencia, 26.11.2023

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn in 34:33.384 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 3.986

3rd López, Boscoscuro, + 6.455

4th Ramirez, Kalex, + 6.476

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 7.060

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 7.864

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 8.924

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.842

9th Foggia, Kalex, +12.096

10th Arenas, Kalex, +12.549

11th Ogura, Kalex, + 13.527

12th Acosta, Kalex, +14.044

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 15.570

14th Baltus, Kalex, + 15.861

15th Alcoba, Kalex, 18.539

Moto2 World Championship final standings:

1st Acosta, 332.5 points (World Champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Aldeguer 212. 4. Dixon 204. 5. Canet 195. 6. Chantra 173.5. 7. Lopez 150. 8. Gonzalez 145.5. 9. Ogura 137.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 104. 13. Roberts 93.5. 14. Arenas 85. 15. Garcia 84. 16. Ramirez 65. 17. Baltus 55. 18. J. Alcoba 48.5. 19. Foggia 35. 20. D. Binder 34. 21. Bendsneyder 30. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 462.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 286. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 417.5 points (world champion). 2. Beta Tools SpeedUp 362. 3. Elf Marc VDS Racing 353.5. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 311. 5. Pons Wegow Los40 279. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 224. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 158.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 145.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 128.5. 10. Fantic Racing 116. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 72. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 67. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.