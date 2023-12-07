Norman Rank: Of course the F1 of two-wheeled sport is appealing

Norman Rank from Schleiz was a guest at the latest "Plauderstunde" in Schmölln. The long-serving crew chief in the Motorcycle World Championship is strongly tying his own future to Ai Ogura. MotoGP therefore remains a long-term goal.

"Schmöllner Plauderstündchen" is what the "Reussischer Hof" hotel in the small town of 12,000 inhabitants on the Thuringian side of the Thuringian-Saxon border calls its lecture series with celebrities, athletes and public figures. Following Olympic champions Heike Drechsler (athletics), Olaf Ludwig (cycling) and Alexander Szelig (bobsleigh), to name just a few examples, the topic of motorsport was addressed for the first time on Wednesday evening with the help of recognised motorsport journalist and expert Andreas Hofmann not far from the Sachsenring and Schleiz - and it was an instant success.

Former IDM rider and road racer as well as two-time GP wildcard rider Norman Rank was invited as a dialogue guest. Born in Schleiz and currently living in Berlin due to the good flight connections to the wide world of motorsport (he celebrates his next birthday on 29 December), the 50-year-old was a racing mechanic and racing bike rental agent after his own career, which lasted from 1994 to 2005, and has been Crew Chief in the Motorcycle World Championship since 2012.

In 2012, he was hired by Dirk Heidolf for his former Racing Team Germany, whereby the intended mechanic job immediately became the position of crew chief in the Moto3 team due to an adverse but fortunate circumstance for Norman Rank.

After Norman Rank had given the presenter Frank Hübschmann and the more than 80 guests information about himself and his career in a relaxed and amusing manner, his second career was highlighted after a break - and it has been a very successful one. After helping Frenchman Lous Rossi to his first and only Grand Prix victory in front of his home crowd in Le Mans in 2012, he worked with Efren Vazquez, for example, and celebrated two GP victories with the Basque rider.

Rank also came into contact with HRC consultant Alberto Puig and became part of the Honda family in 2016. Norman Rank was already working part-time in the Moto3 Junior World Championship, so his move to ldemitsu Honda Team Asia was only a small step. He moved from the Moto3 World Championship to Moto2 with Ai Ogura in 2022. After disagreements with the team manager, ex-250cc world champion Hiroshi Aoyama, Ai Ogura is now moving to the MT Helmets-MSi team. At the insistent request of the Japanese rider, this year's crew, consisting of two mechanics, a data recording man and crew chief Norman Rank, are also moving to the Spanish up-and-coming team, which is now extending its activities to the Moto2 and MotoE classes after the Moto3 World Championship as the successor to the Pons team.

"That didn't have to be the case, but if the World Championship title is the goal and it wasn't achieved, a change of scenery might not be a bad thing. Ai Ogura has now done this in agreement with Honda and is still part of the Honda family," said Norman Rank in Schmölln, explaining his switch, as he did not want to turn down Ogura's request. He also still sees world champion potential in Ogura.

Although he now races on Boscoscuro motorbikes, Rank does not see this as a disadvantage compared to the Kalex and cited the serial winner of the last four races in 2023, Spaniard Fermín Aldeguer, as an apt example.

Speaking to SPEEDWEEK.com about the "Schmöllner Plauderstündchen", Rank said that he had received similar invitations in the past as a rider, but for the first time in his current role. "I was approached by Andreas at the Grand Prix and thought that it could be good in front of long-established fans in the east. I don't get to visit my home country and socialise with the people that often anymore. A look behind the scenes is certainly interesting for people. In the end, it was a really nice evening, also for me. I met up with some friends again, so it was really good," said Norman Rank, praising the event.

As the project sponsored by Dorna and Honda for Asia also runs under the working title "Road to MotoGP", Norman Rank can imagine moving up to the premier class with Ogura and said: "That could happen, but the places in the teams are basically filled. But you should never say 'never'. I would do it with Ogura. He can suggest it, but whether it will happen is still up in the air. I'll wait and see. It's the Formula 1 of two-wheel racing, which of course excites me. For now, however, I have to do my homework next year. Everything in its own time."