Alonso Lopez: The next "arm pump" patient

Boscoscuro ace Alonso Lopez has now revealed that he suffered from compartment syndrome part way through the season and underwent surgery on his left forearm on Monday.

After MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez and Moto3 ace Daniel Holgado, Alonso Lopez has now also used the winter break to surgically prevent arm pump problems ahead of the 2024 season, which starts from 8 to 10 March.

The 21-year-old from Madrid finished the 2023 Moto2 World Championship in seventh place and, after his rapid rise in the 2022 season (World Championship entry at the seventh Grand Prix, two wins and eighth place overall), was overshadowed this year, especially in the second half of the season, by his Speed-Up team-mate Fermín Aledguer, third in the World Championship and five-time winner of the season.

"I had an operation on my left arm because of the compartment syndrome that caused me problems on some of the tracks," Lopez said on social media from his home town. "I can already say that thanks to Dr Ángel Villamor and his team, I will be at 100 per cent for the coming year."

Dr Villamor has already operated on MotoGP runner-up Jorge Martin this season, among others, who was struggling with compartment syndrome in his lower left leg due to previous injuries.

The forearms are usually affected by this compartment or muscle compression syndrome in motorbike riders, and "arm pump" is known to be a widespread problem: when increased tissue pressure causes poor blood flow to the muscles, pain and numbness are the unpleasant consequences.

Result Moto2 race, Valencia (26/11/2023):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 22 rdn in 34:33.384 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 3.986

3rd López, Boscoscuro, + 6.455

4th Ramirez, Kalex, + 6.476

5th Chantra, Kalex, + 7.060

6th Dixon, Kalex, + 7.864

7th Lowes, Kalex, + 8.924

8th Roberts, Kalex, + 11.842

9th Foggia, Kalex, +12.096

10th Arenas, Kalex, +12.549

11th Ogura, Kalex, + 13.527

12th Acosta, Kalex, +14.044

13th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 15.570

14th Baltus, Kalex, + 15.861

15th Alcoba, Kalex, 18.539

Moto2 World Championship final standings 2023:

1st Acosta, 332.5 points. 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Aldeguer 212. 4. Dixon 204. 5. Canet 195. 6. Chantra 173.5. 7. Lopez 150. 8. Gonzalez 145.5. 9. Ogura 137.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 104. 13. Roberts 93.5. 14. Arenas 85. 15. Garcia 84. 16. Ramirez 65. 17. Baltus 55. 18. J. Alcoba 48.5. 19. Foggia 35. 20. D. Binder 34. 21. Bendsneyder 30. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 462.5 points. 2. Boscoscuro 286. 3. Forward 4.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 417.5 points. 2. Beta Tools SpeedUp 362. 3. Elf Marc VDS Racing 353.5. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 311. 5. Pons Wegow Los40 279. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 224. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 158.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 145.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 128.5. 10. Fantic Racing 116. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 72. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 67. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.