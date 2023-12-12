Mourning for racing driver and designer Clemens Driesch

Former motorbike racer Clemens Driesch passed away on 9 December at the age of 67. He supplied many prominent riders and teams with his CFP carbon fibre products.

Clemens Driesch was born on 11 June 1956 in Annweiler in the Palatinate near Trifels Castle. Alongside his mechanical engineering studies, he pursued his passion and took part in the OMK Motorcycle Rally Cup events on the race tracks on a BMW 750 cc. Behind Helmut Dähne, Clemens was one of the fastest BMW riders in Germany.

Clemens then switched to circuit racing and took part in the 1980 German Grand Prix on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring on a Suzuki RG500, but retired from the race. Clemens then rode a Yamaha TZ 250 cc in the team of two-time world champion Dieter Braun in the German Motorcycle Championship, and also competed in the 350 cc class on a Yamaha.

In the early years, Driesch developed carbon fibre products to make his own racing motorbike lighter. As a result, the company CFP (Carbon Fibre Products) was founded. He set up the company in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, right next to the Keke Rosberg team. Clemens Driesch and his employees manufactured carbon fibre parts there in his autoclave.

Through his friendship with Sepp Schlögl, Clemens Driesch produced the moulds for the fairings of the Honda works bikes in the 250cc class and, in addition to Dieter Stappert's HB Honda team, also supplied all Honda works riders with his carbon fibre fairings. Clemens also painted the fairings there in the corresponding sponsor colours and brought the new fairings back to the respective races. Clemens Driesch was involved in many Grand Prix victories and world championship titles with his products.

Thanks to his good BMW connections with Berthold Hauser, Clemens manufactured lighter parts for the Boxer-BMW in endurance racing. At the 24 Hours of Oschersleben in 1999, Clemens met his future wife Christelle through BMW, whom he married in Neustadt in 2005.

Clemens Driesch and his employees also produced parts for the BMW Boxer Cup, and he was also involved in the carbon fibre helmet for Michael Schumacher. The CFP company built underbodies for the Audi R8 for the 24-hour car race at Le Mans, and he also produced parts for Mercedes for the DTM.

"I got to know Clemens at the beginning of the Kawasaki period with Toni Mang, and we have had a very friendly relationship over the years since then. Clemens has done a lot for motorbike racing, including the 2005 world championship title with Thomas Lüthi in the 125cc class," said Sepp Schlögl.

Three-time GP winner Martin Wimmer also remembers: "Clemens built a smaller and flatter tank for my Yamaha production racer in 1988. I was then 8 km/h faster than the factory Yamaha at top speed on the long Mistral straight at Paul Ricard and in the evening the Japanese technicians were standing in the pits with me."

Clemens Driesch was a brilliant designer and was also one of the first experts to produce a carbon fibre bike.

A few years ago, Clemens Driesch moved from the Palatinate to the Swabian Alb in Albstadt-Ebingen for professional reasons. Unfortunately, his health was not so good in recent years and his wife Christelle took care of him.

Clemens Driesch was an amiable, quiet and likeable person with whom you could talk about any subject. He lived for his passion and for many racers, he and his staff put in night shifts after crashes so that a new fairing would be on the bike for the next race. Clemens Driesch was happy in the background and was proud of the many successes of the racers with CFP carbon fibre products.

The German motorcycling scene mourns the loss of a human, passionate, dear friend and developer with a unique passion for racing.

The funeral of Clemens Driesch will take place in the closest family circle only.

Clemens, we will miss you, not only on the racetrack. Take care and rest in peace, Clemi!