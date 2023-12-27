The impressive figures of Kalex dominance

With Lukas Tulovic's move to the MotoE class, there will be no German GP regular rider in 2024, but with Kalex engineering, a manufacturer from Germany has been the benchmark in the Moto2 World Championship for ten years.

Motorbike manufacturer Kalex engineering from Bobingen has won eleven constructors' titles in a row since 2013, with Pedro Acosta now the twelfth world champion since Stefan Bradl in 2011. Kalex even remained unbeaten in the 2016, 2020 and 2021 Moto2 seasons.

In the past two years, the Boscoscuro riders prevented total dominance: Alonso López was victorious in Misano and Australia in 2022, while Fermín Aldeguer won five times in 2023 after the summer break, including the last four races in a row.

However, the title was decided between Kalex riders Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS) and Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) - with the Spaniard clearly having the better second half of the season and therefore the better ending. The eleventh constructors' crown in a row was only a matter of time for the German manufacturer with 15 wins this season (7x Acosta, 3x Arbolino, 2x Dixon, 1x Lowes, 1x Vietti, 1x Chantra).

Kalex experienced its first Moto2 season without a GP defeat in 2016, but faced a powerful new opponent in 2017 in the form of the KTM factory. At the 2017 German GP, Kalex engineering came close to defeat for the first time: Red Bull KTM rider Miguel Oliveira was beaten by Franco Morbidelli by just 0.066 seconds. Kalex had been unbeaten in the Moto2 World Championship since the Texas GP in April 2015.

The winning streak then seemed to be broken in Misano 2017 after 46 Kalex victories in a row. Dominique Aegerter won in the rain on the Suter MMX2 ahead of Tom Lüthi (Kalex). But Aegerter was later disqualified for an unauthorised oil addition, while Lüthi was declared the Misano winner on Kalex.

Kalex then also won in Aragón and Motegi, before Miguel Oliveira won the first of three consecutive Grand Prix for KTM in Phillip Island in 2017, thus interrupting Kalex's winning streak that had begun in April 2015.

Kalex dominated in 2018, again winning the majority of races. Kalex won eleven out of 18 World Championship races, KTM won three times each with Oliveira and Binder and Speed-up won once with Fabio Quartararo. The World Championship came down to a duel between Bagnaia/Kalex and Oliveira/KTM. The Italian became world champion - with a 9-point lead over the Portuguese rider.

In 2019, Kalex triumphed 14 times with world champion Alex Márquez (5 wins), Baldassarri (3), Augusto Férnandez (3), Marini (2) and Lüthi (1). KTM took five victories with Brad Binder - Spielberg, Aragón, Phillip Island, Sepang and Valencia.

In total, KTM has achieved 14 Moto2 GP victories. Nevertheless, the Upper Austrians withdrew from the Moto2 class as a chassis manufacturer after the 2020 season.

A total of 176 Moto2 GP victories have already been claimed by Kalex riders since 2010. While strong competition emerged with KTM from 2017 to 2019, Suter Industries no longer posed a major threat in 2017 with two teams and four riders (Aegerter and Mackenzie at Kiefer, Schrötter and Cortese at Intact).

Suter went under with Forward in 2018 and subsequently withdrew from the World Championship altogether. The Tech3 team also withdrew its home-built motorbike, switching to KTM in 2019 and to the Moto3 class in 2020. Japanese manufacturer NTS pulled the plug after 2021, but at least made a wildcard appearance with Héctor Garzó in Valencia in 2023. Forward Racing at least brought the name of the luxury brand MV Agusta back into the Motorcycle World Championship in 2019, but the successes failed to materialise. Since this season, Forward has been competing as its own brand.

Many well-known German motorbike manufacturers (DKW, Maico, Kreidler, MZ, Zündapp, Kramer, Simson, Münch and so on) have long since gone under, but Kalex has been rushing from victory to victory in the Moto2 World Championship for years. 22 out of 27 regular World Championship riders relied on the German brand in the 2016 season. The situation was not much different in 2018: 19 out of 30 regular starters were on Kalex bikes. In 2019, 17 out of 30 fixed starters were on Kalex, in 2021 it was 22 out of 30, in 2022 even 24 out of 28, in 2023 it was 26 out of 30 regular riders.

In 2024, Boscoscuro will supply the new MT Helmets-MSi Moto2 team with Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura in addition to the in-house Speed-up team. However, with 24 out of 30 bikes in the field, Kalex continues to make up the clear majority.

Regular title wins and anniversary victories

The German motorbike manufacturer Kalex engineering from Bobingen has been involved in the Moto2 World Championship since 2010. The company of Alex Baumgärtel (his first name contributes four letters to the company name) and partner Klaus Hirsekorn (he contributes the K of Kalex) first won the Riders' World Championship in 2011 with Stefan Bradl in the Viessmann Kiefer team, then in 2013 with Pol Espargaró, 2014 with Tito Rabat, 2015 and 2016 with Johann Zarco, 2017 with Morbidelli, 2018 with Bagnaia and 2019 with Alex Márquez. Enea Bastianini secured the title in 2020 and Remy Gardner won the championship in 2021. Augusto Fernández took the title in 2022 and his new GASGAS-Tech3 team-mate Pedro Acosta in 2023.

On 18 October 2015, Kalex celebrated a memorable anniversary on Phillip Island: 50th Moto2 GP victory thanks to Alex Rins. The 60th GP triumph was celebrated in Assen 2016 - thanks to Nakagami.

At the Valencia finale in November 2016, Kalex celebrated its 70th Moto2 triumph, the 34th in a row.

The 80th GP success was achieved in Brno on 6 August 2017. Pecco Bagnaia secured the 90th Kalex Moto2 victory in Le Mans in 2018. In 2019 in Qatar, Kalex celebrated its 100th Moto2 GP victory.

After the 2017 Japan GP, Kalex looked back on 49 consecutive Moto2 World Championship race victories, something no other brand has achieved since 1949.

The opponents despaired: Kalex won the 2021 one-make world championship with 450 points ahead of Speed-up (199), MV Agusta (19) and NTS (11). The German manufacturer's dominance was also clear in 2022, when Kalex won with 477.5 points ahead of Boscoscuro (200.5) and MV Agusta (4). In 2023, Kalex again clearly won with 462.5 points ahead of Boscoscuro (286) and Forward (4).

Incredibly, no fewer than 14 of the top 15 riders in the final 2016 Moto2 World Championship standings were on Kalex bikes. The best non-Kalex rider at the time was Simone Corsi on Speed-up in tenth place.

The dominance continued in 2019: Luca Marini secured the 110th victory in Motegi. In the Manufacturers' World Championship, Kalex (442 points) once again overtook the competition from KTM (281) and Speed-up (259). At the French GP, Kalex won for the 150th time, with the top 15 all riding Kalex bikes.

The advantages and overwhelming superiority of German engineering could not be more clearly demonstrated.

The 2014 Moto2 World Championship season was already extremely successful for Kalex. For the first time, the top three riders in the overall world championship standings rode the German brand. There were 14 victories this season in 18 races, one more than in 2013, when 17 competitions took place. Only four Moto2 GP victories in 2014 went to Kalex rivals Suter (Lüthi 2x, Aegerter 1x) and Speed-up (West 1x).

The dominance in the 2015 season was even clearer: Kalex won 17 out of 18 races, with only Sam Lowes' triumph on Speed up in Texas literally falling out of the frame and thwarting total domination.

But: Out of 54 possible podium places in 2015, Kalex won 49! Only Sam Lowes (one win, one second place, three third places) was a Kalex troublemaker five times.

The results for the 2016 season were similar: Kalex secured no fewer than 51 of the 54 podium places! Corsi secured two for Speed-up, Julián Simón one. In 2017, only Oliveira (KTM) messed with Kalex's handiwork - out of 27 possible podium places, Kalex has taken 23, KTM with Oliveira four.

Not just Moto2

Kalex has also enjoyed success in the Moto3 World Championship: Luis Salom, who was killed in an accident in Montmeló in 2016, won two world championship races on the Kalex KTM in 2012, Jonas Folger one. Kalex was forced to withdraw from the Moto3 World Championship at the end of 2014 because KTM no longer supplied engines, but equipped all riders with its own tubular steel frames and no longer homologated any other chassis.

Kalex's MotoGP endeavours were shelved for the time being in the summer of 2014. The Moto2 teams of Marc VDS and Sito Pons had considered installing Yamaha M1 engines in Kalex chassis for 2015. After all, Kalex then built the aluminium swingarms for the MotoGP KTM RC16 until 2019.

After the Repsol Honda Team had already tested the Kalex swingarms in 2022, a small sensation was in the offing for 2023. Marc Márquez and Joan Mir relied on a Kalex chassis for their RC213V, at least temporarily, to help them out of their Honda woes. Kalex is also represented in the Superbike World Championship with rear swingarms.

The three Moto3 GP victories for Kalex in 2012 were secured by Luis Salom on Kalex-KTM in Indianapolis and Aragón and Jonas Folger on Kalex-KTM in Brno.

So far 176 Moto2 GP victories for Kalex:

2023: 15

2022: 18

2021: 18

2020: 15

2019: 14

2018: 11

2017: 15

2016: 18

2015: 17

2014: 14

2013: 13

2012: 4

2011: 4

Kalex's eleven Moto2 one-make world championship titles

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

The twelve rider world champions on Kalex

2023: Pedro Acosta

2022: Augusto Fernández

2021: Remy Gardner

2020: Enea Bastianini

2019: Alex Márquez

2018: Pecco Bagnaia

2017: Franco Morbidelli

2016: Johann Zarco

2015: Johann Zarco

2014: Tito Rabat

2013: Pol Espargaró

2011: Stefan Bradl