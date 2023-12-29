Jorge Martinez: After GASGAS comes a move to CFMOTO

Because the CFMOTO riders Artigas and Kelso only finished 15th and 17th in the PrüstelGP team, €1 million is now being transferred to "Aspar" Martinez. He will use CFMOTO bikes in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships in future.

Those responsible at Pierer Mobility AG informed Ingo and Florian Prüstel on Wednesday before the World Championship finale in Valencia that the Moto3 budget of the up-and-coming Chinese motorbike brand CFMOTO will no longer be available for the PrüstelGP racing team from Saxony next year. Team owners Ingo and Florian Prüstel have decided to withdraw the Moto3 racing team at the end of the 2023 season.

Two teams were already mentioned at the Valencia GP as candidates to take over the CFMOTO project, namely the GASGAS Factory Team of Jorge "Aspar" Martinez and the MTHelmets-MSi-KTM-Moto3 team of Teo Martín, who has taken over the Pons team in Moto2 including the two places (for Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura) and will form the only Boscoscuro Moto2 customer team in 2024.

It is now certain that Jorge Martinez, 2020 Moto3 World Champion on KTM with Albert Arenas, will switch brands for the second time within the Pierer Group and switch from GASGAS to CFMOTO in both World Championship classes (Moto3 and Moto2) next year. Martinez won the Junior World Championship with GASGAS in 2021 with Dani Holgado and the Moto3 World Championship in 2022 with Izan Guevara ahead of his team-mate Sergio Garcia.

As a reminder, the Pierer Group will continue to use the blue 250cc RC4 Moto3 racing bikes under four names in 2024 - KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and CFMOTO.

The Martinez team will line up in the Moto3 World Championship alongside rookie Joel Esteban with Colombian David Alonso, who celebrated four GP victories as a rookie in 2023 and finished a superb fourth in the Riders' Championship. The Moto2 team will remain unchanged with Jake Dixon and Izan Guevara - and will also appear in the CFMOTO design.

CFMOTO, which holds a two per cent stake in Pierer Mobility AG, has so far invested 1 million euros in the Moto3 project, but this budget will now be transferred to Martinez, giving the Chinese a powerful package - and with Alonso and Dixon two title contenders instead of the mediocre rider duo of Riccardo Rossi and Xavier Artigas at PrüstelGP.

In a more challenging economic environment, the Pierer Group will save itself the marketing budget of GASGAS for the Martinez team after two years, but will do without a GASGAS Moto2 racing team in 2024.

You can imagine what will happen to the GASGAS Moto3 project. It will be transferred to the Tech3 team of Hervé Poncharal in 2024, who, as we know, runs the GASGAS Factory Team in the MotoGP World Championship (2024 with Augusto Fernández and Pedro Acosta) and is now switching from KTM to GASGAS in the 250cc lightweight class after four years in Moto3.

Dani Holgado, who finished fifth in the world championship, and Jacob Roulstone are under contract as riders.

From a marketing point of view, it made little sense for the Pierer Group to have two Red Bull KTM teams (Rueda, Zurutuza) competing with Tech3 and Ajo.

Sepang winner Collin Veijer and Tatsuki Suzuki are under contract with Peter Öttl's Husqarna Factory Racing Team.

Moto3 World Championship final standings after 20 races:

1st Masià, 274 points. 2. Sasaki 268. 3. Alonso 245. 4. Öncü 223. 5. Holgado 220. 6. Ortolá 187. 7. Veijer 149. 8. Moreira 131. 9. Rueda 121. 10. Muñoz 113. 11. Toba 105. 12. Nepa 102. 13. Yamanaka 84. 14. Riccardo Rossi 79. 15. Artigas 77. 16. Furusato 63. 17. Kelso 61. 18. Bertelle 57. 19. Suzuki 50. 20. Fenati 35. 21. Salvador 31. 22. Adrián Fernández 25. 23. Ogden 24. 24. Farioli 19. 25. Migno 17. 26. Perez 15. 27. Fellon 6. 28. Azman 5. 29. Carraro 5. 30. Whatley 5. 31. Aji 4.

Constructors' Championship:

1st KTM, 394 points. 2. Honda 327. 3. Husqvarna 307. 4. GASGAS 270. 5. CFMOTO 113.

Team World Championship:

1st Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, 417 points. 2. Leopard Racing 349. 3. Red Bull KTM Ajo 344. 4. Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team 329. 5. Angeluss MTA Team 289. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 239. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 184. 8. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 138. 9. MTHelmets-MSi 136. 10. BOE Motorsports 128. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 97. 12. Honda Team Asia 67. 13. CIP Green Power 54. 14. Vision Track Racing Team 29.

Moto2 World Championship final standings:

1st Acosta, 332.5 points (world champion). 2. Arbolino 249.5. 3. Aldeguer 212. 4. Dixon 204. 5. Canet 195. 6. Chantra 173.5. 7. Lopez 150. 8. Gonzalez 145.5. 9. Ogura 137.5. 10. Vietti 116. 11. Salac 110. 12. Lowes 104. 13. Roberts 93.5. 14. Arenas 85. 15. Garcia 84. 16. Ramirez 65. 17. Baltus 55. 18. J. Alcoba 48.5. 19. Foggia 35. 20. D. Binder 34. 21. Bendsneyder 30. 22. Guevara 20. 23. Van den Goorbergh 17. 24. Tulovic 12. 25. Pasini 11. 26. Hada 4.5. 27. Escrig 3. 28. Skinner 2. 29. Kelly 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Kalex, 462.5 points (World Champion). 2. Boscoscuro 286. 3. Forward 4.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 417.5 points (world champion). 2. Beta Tools SpeedUp 362. 3. Elf Marc VDS Racing 353.5. 4. Idemitsu Honda Team Asia 311. 5. Pons Wegow Los40 279. 6. Inde GASGAS Aspar 224. 7. QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2, 158.5. 8. Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp 145.5. 9. Italtrans Racing 128.5. 10. Fantic Racing 116. 11. Fieten Oli Racing GP 72. 12. Onlyfans American Racing Team 67. 13. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team 46. 14. Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team 34.5. 15. Forward Team 4.