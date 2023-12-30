Moto2: Eight factories camouflage themselves with Kalex race bikes

Pierer Mobility started with KTM and is now implementing the concept with three other brands. Four other manufacturers are now involved in the Moto2 World Championship - all with material from Kalex.

At the start of the new Moto2 World Championship in 2010, which was held with the standardised engines of the CBR600RR, standardised tyres from Dunlop, standardised ECU from Dell'Orto (now supplied by Magneti Marelli) and standardised oil (first from Agip/eni, now from Liqui Moly), numerous well-known motorbike manufacturers took part in this racing series, as well as numerous hobby companies. Among them was even a company that had previously only made simple motorbike stands.

Some tradition-conscious team managers railed against the new Moto2 category before 2010, calling it a stew and uniformity. But the team owners were happy, as budgets were reduced because Dorna only charged € 20,000 per rider and season for the engines, which were raffled off to the riders and teams and serviced and overhauled free of charge at ExternPro in MotorLand Aragón.

But one disadvantage of the new concept was obvious. There would no longer be any major motorbike manufacturers vying for the title, as was previously the case with Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Aprilia, Gilera or KTM in the days of the 250cc two-strokes.

In 2010 and in some cases in the following years, brands such as Moriwaki, Suter, Pons-Kalex, Speed Up, FTR, Tech3, I.C.P., RSV, ForceGP210, BQR, AJR, Motobi, TSR, MZ RE, IAMT (an MZ partner from Germany) were involved in the new middleweight class, in which the new 765cc three-cylinder unit engines from were used from 2019.

After three years, the hobbyists disappeared, leaving only Kalex, Suter, Speed Up and Tech3 in 2013.

And even back then, some teams, such as Luca Montiron's JiR racing team, bought the naming rights to the motorbikes. For example, JiR used Japanese TSR chassis for three years, but used the bikes under the name Motobi.

In 2014, a brand called Forward KLX emerged, but these were only ancient Kalex chassis from the leftover stock of the former BQR Blusens team, which had been scrapped so often that Kalex wanted nothing to do with them.

The Caterham Suter 2014 brand also concealed nothing other than material from Suter Industries in Turbenthal, Switzerland.

In 2015 and 2016, Kalex, Suter, Speed Up and Tech3 were among themselves in the Moto2 World Championship.

In 2017, KTM made its presence felt with its own tubular steel chassis. Miguel Oliveira won the last three races in the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team and then lost the 2018 title fight by just nine points to Pecco Bagnaia (Kalex). Brad Binder (KTM), finished the World Championship in third place - and was runner-up in 2019 behind Alex Márquez (Kalex) on the Red Bull KTM.

Meanwhile, Forward had secured the use of the naming rights from MV Agusta, but the bike (with a steel frame) was built by Suter in Switzerland and hardly developed further for years. The results were and are correspondingly miserable. MV Agusta therefore banned the use of the name for 2023.

Nevertheless, Forward made a huge impact in the 2023 one-make world championship. The final standings after 20 races: 1st Kalex, 402.5 points. 2nd Boscoscuro 211. 3rd Forward 1.

From 2018 to 2021, the Japanese manufacturer NTS took part in the World Championship with the Dutch RW Racing Team. However, NTS withdrew after the pandemic and is now developing a bike for the World Championship again in the Moto2 European Championship, which celebrated a respectable GP comeback at the 2023 Valencia GP with a wildcard and Hector Garzo.

Pierer Mobility AG equipped the Red Bull Ajo team with Kalex bikes after withdrawing as chassis manufacturer for 2020 and later also utilised this concept for Jorge Martinez's GASGAS Moto2 team and Liqui Moly Husqvarna.

In 2024, the GASGAS Moto3 budget will be transferred to Tech3, with the Martinez team competing in both classes (Moto3, Moto2) in the CFMOTO design. CFMOTO from China is donating the impressive sum of 1 million euros for this. In Moto3, Aspar rides with KTM bikes, in Moto2 with Kalex.

In the meantime, other manufacturers have also adopted the Pierer concept for their Moto2 projects and are disguising their Kalex bikes with their brand names: The Yamaha VR46 Master Camp squad, Idemitsu Honda Asia, Fantic and the Chinese manufacturer QJ Motor (2023 at Gresini) are using the Moto2 platform to promote their brand in the World Championship at a manageable cost.