120 years of Harley-Davidson - a brief GP intermezzo

Harley-Davidson has been building motorbikes since 1903, making it the oldest manufacturer on the market. The Americans have only left a few footprints in racing, but they have left a deep one.

The origins of Harley-Davidson go back to the turn of the century before last. Around 1900, in Wisconsin in the US state of Milwaukee, the technical draughtsman William "Bill" Harley and the brothers Arthur and Walter Davidson began designing and eventually manufacturing an internal combustion engine in their spare time.

In 1903, 120 years ago, they finally built their first roadworthy motorbike on their own initiative and after work in a 12-square-metre wooden shed with the inscription "HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTOR CO." on 38th Street in their home town. This still bicycle-like vehicle had a single-cylinder 400 cc engine with an output of around 3 hp and a belt secondary drive. The later legend was born.

In 1904, the three founders doubled the size of their "factory" and built a modest four motorbikes, which they sold in the neighbourhood. Gradually, they gave up their original professions, constantly improved their motorbikes and hired their first employee. A victory in the 15-mile race in Chicago on 4 July 1905 can be seen as a breakthrough, as production could be further increased from then on. In 1906, the company moved to a larger, proper factory on Chestnut Street, now Juneau Avenue.

In 1907, the third Davidson brother, William, joined the fledgling company, which was transformed into the "Harley-Davidson Motor Company Incorporated" on 17 September of the same year. Annual production now totalled 150 motorbikes.

In 1909, 35 employees were already building 1149 units of various types, including the first V2 twins, and in 1913 Harley-Davidson began to expand in Europe, opening its first branch in Great Britain.

After the First World War, during which Harley-Davidson also built a large number of robust military machines, there were already more than 20,000 employees. The motorbikes were already being exported to 67 countries at that time and were now finally beginning their triumphal march towards becoming cult motorbikes. This was also because Harleys were increasingly becoming a luxury and leisure motorbike.

In 1934, Harley-Davidson ceased production of single-cylinder models and 88,000 military bikes were produced during the Second World War. After Walter Davidson (1942) and William Harley (1943), the last of the original trio, Arthur Davidson, died in 1950 (in a car accident).

In 1960, Harley-Davidson acquired a fifty per cent stake in the Italian manufacturer Aermacchi and five years later Harley-Davidson was transformed into a public limited company. Harley-Davidson's brief phase in Grand Prix racing, which peaked in the mid-1970s, also went hand in hand with the acquisition of Aermachi. Harley-Davidson was a force in the US dirt track scene at the time with the XR 750.

In 1972, Aermacchi intensified its involvement in the Motorcycle World Championship thanks to intensive financial support from Harley-Davidson. After the Italian Renzo Pasolini became runner-up in the 250cc class and third in the 350cc world championship that year on a machine still called Aermacchi (including a second place in each of the last races at the old Sachsenring), from 1973 the racing machines manufactured in the Aermacchi factories in Varese with the latest water-cooled two-cylinder two-stroke technology only ran under the Harley-Davidson name.

Pasolini had started the season with a third place in the 250cc race in Le Castellet, France, but he and the Finn Jarno Saarinen lost their lives in a mass crash at the fourth World Championship race in Monza, Italy. Frenchman Michel Rougerie finished fifth in the World Championship with two podium finishes. In the 350cc class, Gianfranco Bonera, also from the boot country, and Michel Rougerie only played supporting roles.

In 1974, the powerful Harley-Davidson duo was Walter Villa/Michel Rougerie. With four wins and a second place at the end of the season, the 250cc World Champion was Walter Villa. Michel Rougerie finished ninth in the world championship. In the 350cc class, Rougerie finished seventh and Villa 16th.

In 1975, Villa also won the quarter-litre world championship ahead of his French team-mate on the Harley-Davidson, which was now technically superior to the customer Yamaha.

The Italian also became world champion in 1976, also in the 350cc category. The intermezzo in the 500cc class, on the other hand, was hardly crowned with success.

In 1977, Walter Villa was runner-up in the 250cc class, but then Harley-Davidson, or rather Aermacchi, withdrew from racing.

In 1978, Aermacchi was sold to Cagiva, a company newly founded by Gianfranco and Claudio Castiglioni, but Harley-Davidson lived on and is still the cult brand par excellence in the cruiser and chopper segment today.

Harley-Davidson brought Buell under its roof in 1993, but production was discontinued in October 2009. Eric Buell later went back to building motorbikes himself, but now under the EBR label.

From 1994, Harley-Davidson developed the VR1000 racing machine. A total of 50 of these were built, which were primarily used by private riders in the US Superbike Championship.

In 1995, Harley-Davidson broke the 100,000 mark for the first time with 105,104 motorbikes built, and five years later even broke the 200,000 mark. At that time, 204,600 bikes were put on the wheels.

In 2008, Harley-Davidson bought the MV Agusta Group with the MV Agusta and Cagiva brands, but Claudio Castiglioni bought them back just two years later.

Today, Harley-Davidson (street) bikes are mainly produced in York, Pennsylvania and Kansas City, Missouri. In Menomonee Falls in Wisconsin there is only an engine and transmission production facility.