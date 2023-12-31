Luca Boscoscuro: "Aldeguer has incredible talent"

Speed up team owner Luca Boscoscuro won the last four races in 2023 on his customised Moto2 bike with Fermin Aldeguer. How did he discover him? What characterises the third in the world championship?

The dominance of Kalex engineering has rarely come under serious threat in the eleven years since Plls Espargaró won his second Moto2 title (2013 in the Pons team). This is because Kalex has now won the Riders' and Constructors' Championship eleven times in a row. The closest we came to a trend reversal was in autumn 2017, when Miguel Oliveira won the last three Grand Prix on the Red Bull Ajo KTM and his team-mate Brad Binder finished second twice and third once.

However, in 2023, Luca Boscoscuro's Speed up team triumphed in the last four races on the Moto2 bike built in Italy, including at Silverstone. And the 18-year-old Fermin Aldeguer moved up to third place overall in the Riders' Championship. In addition, the exceptional rider from Spain, who dominated the European Moto2 Championship in the Speed up team at the age of 17, could no longer save himself from MotoGP offers.

But Luca "Boscos" Boscoscuro already revealed at the Qatar GP in an exclusive interview with SPEEDWEEK.com: "I will contest the Moto2 World Championship in 2024 with the same two riders as this year." In other words, with Aldeguer and Alonso Lopez, who finished the World Championship in seventh place overall and claimed five podium finishes.

The successful talent scout Luca Boscoscuro, European 250cc champion in 1995 and then Gilera team manager, including winning the title with Simoncelli in 2009, had a watertight contract with Aldeguer. Fantic Racing, Ajo, Yamaha VR46 Master Camp and other teams wanted to hire him, but a hefty transfer fee of 400,000 euros would have been due for a switch to Moto2. A switch to MotoGP would have cost around 1 million.

That's why Mooney VR46 kept its hands off this deal and secured the services of Fabio Di Giannantonio for a year.

But Pramac-Ducati team owner Paolo Campinoti offered Aldeguer a pre-contract for 2025 at the Qatar GP.

How and where did Boscoscuro discover the Spanish jewel Aldeguer? "I signed the contract with Fermin in 2020. He then competed in the Moto2 European Championship with us in 2021. I am happy that he has now blossomed into a winning rider. But he could have already won the World Championship in 2022. But he still lacked the experience and track knowledge in the World Championship. He had enough talent. The extent of his talent is incredible. I discovered him when he was riding a Supersport Yamaha R6 in the Spanish championship."

"This boy wanted to compete in the Moto3 class back then, but he was too tall and too heavy for this 250cc category. Fermin is taller than 180 cm.

He had already outgrown Moto3 by the age of 14. That's why I put him in the 2021 Moto2 European Championship, and he won nine out of eleven races straight away. The other two were won by my rider Alonso Lopez."

Boscoscuro also makes no secret of the fact that he considers his race car to be the best in Moto2. "Riders who leave my team subsequently worsen their results. Canet achieved five podiums with me in 2021, but really wanted a Kalex. But he hasn't won a race with it in two years," says the Speed up team boss.

Kalex has had 26 bikes in the Moto2 World Championship field in the last two years, Boscoscuro only two. The MTHelmets-MSi team will not be joined by another customer team until 2024: Riders: Ai Ogura and Sergio Garcia.

The Kalex squad wonders how Boscoscuro can manage a sufficient development budget with such a business model. But he waves it off. "The budget is not the decisive factor. Rider quality makes the difference. If. The driver isn't fast or doesn't have a clue about the technology. It's the quality of the driver that counts, not the quantity. What good are 26 riders if they don't win? It's not easy to get the best drivers. But with average riders, there's no point."

Boscoscuro laughs when he thinks of Alonso Lopez, who was released from the Moto3 team by Max Biaggi after 2019 despite having a valid contract because the Italian was rumoured to have a mysterious illness. "Then Alonso came to me - and won races in the Moto2 European Championship straight away," said "Boscos" with amusement.

"Alonso's problem is his weight, he weighs 81.6kg; that's too much for Moto2. And when he loses weight, he loses strength and energy, so his head is no longer 100 per cent right," says Luca Boscoscuro in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "Normally, a rider should weigh around 67 to 70 kg at 180 cm. Otherwise, he is at a disadvantage against the riders who weigh 65 kg including their equipment."

