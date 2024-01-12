Brad Binder on Pedro Acosta and his brother Darryn

"Pedro Acosta is clearly special," Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder is also convinced by the MotoGP rookie. He also talks about his brother Darryn Binder, who still needs to adapt better to the Moto2 class.

Brad Binder, himself Moto2 vice world champion in 2019 and now regularly the first challenger to the Ducati armada in the premier MotoGP class as fourth in the world championship, follows the action in the second-highest GP class very closely. "Of course," confirmed the 28-year-old South African in an interview. After all, his brother Darryn, who is three years younger, has been riding in the Moto2 World Championship since last year.

Darryn Binder also struggled due to injury in his first season on the Kalex of the German Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Team. His best result was a sixth place in the rain at Termas de Río Hondo. He finished 20th overall in the championship standings with 34 points.

In contrast, Pedro Acosta stormed to the Moto2 title with seven wins this season and a total of 332.5 points. It was the second world title win of his GP career, which only began in 2021. So it's no wonder that the 19-year-old talent's MotoGP debut on the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team's RC16 is eagerly awaited.

Brad, I would like to hear your opinion on Pedro Acosta. He is being talked about as the next big superstar, and not just in Spain. Is he really that good?

Definitely. He is clearly special. When you look at how many races he has won in a short space of time and how much he has achieved, it really is incredible. I take my hat off to him. He has done a great job and I am sure he will be an incredible MotoGP rider.

Aki Ajo says that Pedro's riding style is very similar to yours. He told me that you both try to do as few metres as possible every lap. Is that really the case?

That works well in some places, but there are others where you have to keep the momentum. The riding style is particularly effective in Moto2, where the tyres were like wood and didn't offer much grip. So it was important to make as few metres as possible. The less time you spend on the edge of the tyre, the more time you spend accelerating or braking the bike before turning in. This is something that worked very well for us in Moto2.

Do you also ride like this in MotoGP?

I tried it, but the lines became rounder last year. This way you are faster because of the direction in which the bikes are being developed.

While we're on the subject of Moto2: Your brother Darryn wasn't very successful in 2023 after taking a step back from MotoGP. How do you rate his season and what do you think he can do in 2024?

A lot of people forget that it was Darryn's first year in Moto2 and that he went straight from Moto3 to MotoGP. Moto2 is an extremely difficult class. It's so difficult to be a top rider in the class because you have to do everything really well. You have to understand the tyres well, you have to know the bike well and Darryn has gone from an extreme - Moto3 - to the biggest bikes with the most power and then a step back to the middleweight class. He needs time to understand the category.



The more experience he gains, the better he will become. It was the same for me in the Moto2 class. I really struggled in my first season. Then when you get to all the tracks for the second time, you understand the category and see a huge improvement. I expect the same from my brother.