Auinger: "Aldeguer and five others"

Who will succeed Pedro Acosta as Moto2 World Champion? This time, ServusTV's Gustl Auinger analyses the middle category with all its changes.

30 riders attempt to take the final step into the premier class. Anyone who can claim the Moto2 World Championship title has a good chance of a gig at the top. Unbelievable but true: after 2003 (Manuel Poggiali), every single Moto2 champion has made it to the MotoGP. Whether Marc Márquez, his brother Álex, Pecco Bagnaia or Franco Morbidelli: they all became world champions in Moto2 before they were allowed to sign a contract in the premier class.

In technical terms, the switch from Dunlop to Pirelli tyres is particularly interesting for the 2024 season. The three-cylinder engines will of course continue to come from Triumph. The majority of the field will continue to use Kalex chassis in 2024, with only SpeedUp and the new MT Helmets team relying on Boscoscuro. Exotic in the field is the Forward Racing Team (with Alex Escrig and Xavi Artigas), which will be racing on frames from the Ticino-based manufacturer of the same name.

What can the riders in Moto2 expect with the new Pirelli tyres?

So far, riders who have moved up from Moto3 have had a clear picture. They already knew the Dunlop characteristics. They found exactly the same characteristics in Moto2, but with almost 100 hp more. I expect the Moto2 Pirelli to behave in a similar way to the Superbike World Championship, i.e. to allow many riding styles. The biggest point when moving up to Moto2 is the jump in power and the size of the bike. Many rookies grin when they get off the bike and say: "At last I can work with the bike and don't just have to make sure that no body parts are sticking out into the wind.

What does the difference in speed do to the riders?

Less than you might think. First and foremost, as a rider you work with the difference in speed. In Moto3, the majority of riders reach a top speed of 230 km/h, and if one rider reaches 235 km/h, he is 5 km/h faster than the rider next to him. The difference is what the rider feels, not the value itself. This does not change in the very harmonious and balanced Moto2 class, even if the top speeds are a little higher. Adaptation is very, very quick with these talents.

Where do up-and-coming riders like the reigning Moto3 champion Jaume Masiá have to adapt ?

They can no longer twist the throttle as carefree as in Moto3. More power, but also more weight. That means more physical effort, more active weight shifting. But it doesn't take much to learn this bike once you've got the hang of Moto3. The biggest task is to harmonise your actions with the bike. And that's good. Strategies etc. are currently not as important in this intermediate category as honing your riding skills. And nobody has to fear that they have missed out on something in the development of their motorbike. This fear only comes in MotoGP.

So the leap in performance from Moto3 to Moto2 is not too big? After all, we're talking about a doubling...

No, it hasn't really caused anyone any headaches yet. What would be the alternative? If you put more power into Moto3, you are immediately confronted with massively higher costs. There are more important ways to improve regulations, for example by giving teams more freedom in terms of strategies. And you shouldn't forget one thing: A rider who makes the step up from Moto3 to Moto2 has already achieved something huge.

Back to the tyres: Will the Pirelli be faster than the Dunlop? Will the lap times drop?

That's difficult to predict. Pirelli does a fantastic job in Superbike, and I assume that in Moto2 the tyres will be very similar to those in WorldSBK. What its characteristics will be like in Moto3: I don't have the imagination for that at the moment. Only the current season will show that.

Who are your title contenders for Moto2?

Fermín Aldeguer is now almost obliged to win the title. His second half of the 2023 season commanded everyone's respect. What I really like is that it doesn't necessarily have to be Kalex .As Fermin has proven, you can also winwith another frame manufacturer like Boscoscuro - even if I personally like the Kalex guys incredibly much. But competition is always interesting, and the title becomes a little more valuable for everyone.

Who could be a threat to him?

At least five! But please don't pin me down to names (laughs). Seriously, there can't be one high-flyer in this class who dominates the entire season. Everyone who is at the front of the field has a moment when they realise: we're all just boiling water. Often all it takes is one or two better races and you get a run. Or the other way round: one or two less good races and you're back in the standings.