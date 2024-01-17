Tony Arbolino: "Focus is on the 2024 World Championship title"

On the sidelines of the Marc VDS team presentation, Tony Arbolino made his claims to succeed Acosta in the Moto2 World Championship clear. His new team-mate Filip Salac contributes to the good mood.

Even before Gresini Racing opens the round of MotoGP team presentations on Saturday evening, the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team made its way forward this week and officially presented its formation and look for the 2024 season at the noble Modave Castle, whose sporting programmes for Marc van der Straten's team also include participation in the Superbike World Championship for the first time.

Marc VDS has been a permanent fixture in the Moto2 World Championship since the category was introduced in 2010. With Tito Rabat (2014), Franco Morbidelli (2017) and Alex Márquez (2019), the squad has already provided the rider world champion three times.

As runner-up and world championship leader in the first half of last year's season, Tony Arbolino is pursuing the declared goal of winning another world title for Marc van der Straten following Pedro Acosta's promotion to the MotoGP class.

The 23-year-old Italian is entering his third season with the Belgian team after his own hopes of a move to the premier class were not realised last summer. "I really appreciate the opportunity Marc has given me and I share his commitment to winning," emphasised Arbolino. "The support I receive to perform on the track is incredible and a boost for every single race. My sole focus in 2024 is to give them back a great gift - and that means fighting for the title from the first race to the last."

Starting with Fermín Aldeguer, the winner of the last four races in 2023, the competition is fierce even without Acosta.

"I've already spoken a lot with my crew and we know where we can improve in order to be stronger this year," said Arbolino. "We have an interesting year ahead of us with the switch to the Pirelli tyres. I believe that the dynamics in the race will change quite a bit as a result. A new approach will be required, but I am ready for this new challenge and I am ready to bring the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team back to the top of Moto2," confirmed the three-time 2023 season winner. "The goal is to be fast and consistent throughout the season and to fight for victory every weekend. We have the resources to do that. It will come down to working hard and being as prepared as possible to finish the job."

With Filip Salac, Arbolino has last year's eleventh-placed rider in the World Championship as his new Moto2 team-mate. "It's great to have Filip at my side. I hope he can show his talent and push me, because it's always a good motivation to have a fast and competitive team-mate," said the Italian.

The 22-year-old Czech has moved to Marc VDS on a two-year contract. "That takes the pressure off a bit. I am convinced that I can develop into the rider I want to be. The team feels like a family and they all push in one direction to win, which helps a rider a lot. My goal is to finish in the top five every weekend, fight for podiums and win a few races as well. And I want to work with Tony to win the team championship, which is also an important goal. We have a great relationship and we know how talented and fast Tony is. Sharing the pits with him will help me to improve."