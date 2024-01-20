Gresini Moto2 riders present look for 2024

On Saturday evening, the Gresini Team presented this year's rider duo for the Moto2 World Championship in Riccione. Albert Arenas (28) and Manuel Gonzalez (21) happily took delivery of their Kalex bikes.

After a rather disappointing 2023 Moto2 season, which the Gresini team only finished in 11th place overall with Filip Salac and Jeremy Alcoba in 18th overall, the Italian team is completely reorganising itself for 2024. In the battle for the title, team manager Luca Gresini is relying on former KTM rider Albert Arenas and 21-year-old Manuel Gonzalez from Madrid.

With a Moto3 World Championship title and a podium finish in the Moto2 category (Barcelona 2023), 27-year-old Arenas is the team's driving force. "I feel like I'm coming home and can hardly wait to start the new season," enthused the Spaniard.

Gonzalez is also motivated going into his third Moto2 season "I think the same five or six riders will be strong again this year as last season. I am convinced that we will be in contention."

On Saturday evening, the team presented its livery for the coming season at the Cocoricò in Riccione, one of Italy's most famous nightclubs.

A year ago, the Gresini Moto2 team started with the new title sponsor QJMotor, which also adorns the fairing of the Kalex bikes this year. In the spotlight, the Kalex Moto2 bikes shone in their new look, which was very similar to last year's design. The biggest difference is a horizontal red stripe on the cockpit, which emphasises the presence of the main sponsor QJMotor.