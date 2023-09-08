Peter Öttl: Worries about Philipp, no Sasaki replacement

Andrea Iannone ousts Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati-SBK team, and there is no replacement in sight for Sasaki in the Moto3 Husky team. replacement for Sasaki in sight. Team boss Peter Öttl doesn't know where to start first.

Peter Öttl, five-time GP winner (80 and 125 cc), does not know at the moment which problem he should tackle and solve first. Because the father and manager of Philipp Öttl from the Go Eleven Ducati team has to look for a new job for the junior and secondly replace the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki in his Liqui Moly Husqvarna Moto3 team, because the title contender is moving up to the Moto2 World Championship within the team and will compete alongside Darryn Binder in 2024 instead of Lukas Tulovic. Öttl: "I've been looking through the list of rider candidates since spring, so far we haven't found a successor for Ayumu."

"I was expecting Philipp to lose his place at Go Eleven. They take Iannone because he might convince with strong performances and then come to a factory team in 2025. I've been looking for an SBK place for Philipp for weeks, so far we haven't found one. Ducati would like to keep him, but the customer teams are all taken," explained Peter Öttl.

Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager at Ducati Corse, to SPEEDWEEK.com: "We have no say in the rider selection of Go Eleven." But Dall'Igna admitted he would like to see an SBK place for Iannone because of his MotoGP merits at Ducati.

Would a return to Supersport be conceivable as a stopgap? Peter Öttl at the Misano GP after a brief reflection: "We are looking for a place in the Superbike World Championship. Philipp can bring his previous sponsors with him."

A certain disillusionment can be seen in Peter Öttl in connection with Philipp Öttl's situation. Also a disappointment because of the mediocre results in 2024 and the only 15th World Championship place after 24 races and 56 points? "That you expect better results in the second Superbike season than in the first is clear," sighed Peter Öttl.

And what happens now? "At the moment, all I know is that every working day has 16 hours," sighed the 58-year-old Bavarian.

Moto3 results Montmeló (3 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 18 Rdn in 33:00.945 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.076 sec

3rd Rueda, KTM, + 0.234

4th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.289

5th Nepa, KTM, + 0.401

6th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 0.524

7th Toba, Honda, + 0.680

8th Suzuki, Honda, + 0,967

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 1.060

10th Ortolá, KTM, + 1.125

11th Bertelle, Honda, + 1,304

12th Deniz Öncü*, KTM, + 6.129

13th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 6.458

14th Furusato, Honda, + 6.485

15th Fenati, Honda, + 6.964

16. Ogden**, Honda, + 6.679



Also:

22nd Holgado, KTM, + 14.757



*= 6-second penalty (irresponsible riding)

**= 1 place back ("track limits" offence on last lap)

World Championship standings after 11 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2. Sasaki 148. 3. Masiá 129. 4. Öncü 128. 5. Ortolá 124. 6. Alonso 115. 7. Moreira 94. 8. Rueda 81. 9. Nepa 67. 10. Artigas 60. 11. Muñoz 53. 12. Yamanaka 52. 13. Suzuki 49. 14. Toba 49. 15. Veijer 47. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 23. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 8. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 243 points. 2. Honda 170 3. Husqvarna 151. 4. GASGAS 132. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 209 points. 2. Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP 195. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 191. 4. Leopard Racing 178. 5. GASGAS Aspar Team 167. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 99. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 82. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 53. 11. CIP Green Power 48. 12. Rivacold Snipers Team 43. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 12.