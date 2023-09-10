Misano: Alonso wins thriller, Holgado without points

Leopard Honda rider Jaume Masia, Husqvarna factory rider Ayumu Sasak and SIC58 Honda protégé Kaito Toba made up the front row of the grid, with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team), the winners of the Grands Prix in Catalunya and Spielberg, lurking behind Diogo Moreira. World Championship leader Dani Holgado from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team started from 8th on the grid.

This is how the race went:

Start: Pole-setter Masia takes the lead ahead of Sasaki, Toba, Moreira and Alonso.



1st lap: Ortolá goes astray in turn 14, he drops out of the top-15.



2nd lap: Masia gets away 0.9 sec at the top, also because behind him Moreira and Sasaki alternate several times for second place. Fall of David Salvador.



3rd lap: Masia's lead grows to 1.2 sec, because in the large group of chasers with Öncü, Moreira, Sasaki, Alonso and Co. the position fights continue.



Lap 5: Masia still has a gap of just under a second at the top. Öncü, Moreria, Sasaki, Muñoz, Alonso, Toba, Nepa, Veijer and Holgado complete the top 10 after the first quarter of the race.



Lap 6: Öncü, with Moreira in tow, closes the gap to Masia, who loses seven tenths of a second in just one lap!



Lap 7: The top-3 - still Masia, Öncü, Moreira - are 0.6 sec ahead of Sasaki and Muñoz.



8th lap: Öncü brakes in turn 8, he goes wide and Moreira is through.



9th lap: Öncü quickly rejoins Moreira, the leading group is getting bigger: Masia continues to lead, now ahead of Öncü, Muñoz, Alonso, Moreira, Sasaki and Toba.



Lap 10: Veijer and Rueda are fighting to catch up with the leading group of seven at the halfway point, still led by Masia.



11th lap: Öncü takes the lead, Masia immediately loses second place to Muñoz.



Lap 12: Masia passes Muñoz again with the fastest lap.



13th lap: Alonso (4th) fights his way up to Muñoz, behind him a gap of one second opens up to Moreira, Toba, Sasaski, Veijer and Rueda.



Lap 15: Muñoz grabs second place from Masia. Holgado is struggling, dropping back to 13th.



Lap 16: Masia reclaims second place. Öncü continues to hold the lead, but he can't get away.



17th lap: A four-way fight for the victory is in the offing. Veijer has a strong pace, but is 2,7 sec behind Öncü, Masia, Muñoz and Alonso.



Lap 18: Chattering and a moment of shock for Muñoz in turn 2, who loses third place to Alonso.



Lap 19: Muñoz has to let go. Öncü holds the lead, but Masia and Alonso are close behind.



Last lap: Alonso wins against Masia and Öncü after breathtaking last curves. Holgado misses out on the points in 16th.

Moto3 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 20 Rdn in 34:04.490 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.036 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0,237

4th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.764

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 4.800

6th Toba, Honda, + 7,782

7th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 7,862

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 8,072

9th Rueda, KTM, + 8,167

10th Fenati, Honda, + 8,353

11th Furusato, Honda, + 8,402

12 Moreira, KTM, + 9,075

13th Nepa, KTM, + 9,107

14th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 10,846

15th Suzuki, Honda, + 11,352

16th Holgado, KTM, + 11,441

Moto3 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2nd Sasaki 157. 3rd Masiá 149. 4th Öncü 144. 5th Alonso 140. 6th Ortolá 132. 7th Moreira 98. 8th Rueda 88. 9th Nepa 70. 10th Muñoz 66. 11th Artigas 60. 12th Toba 59. 13th Veijer 58. 14th Yamanaka 54. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 29. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1. KTM 249 points. 2. Honda 190 3. Husqvarna 162. 4. GASGAS 157. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo 232 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 215. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 202. 4. Leopard Racing 199. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 194. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 103. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 92. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 66. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.