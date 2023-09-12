Moto3 field 2024: Muñoz extends, Ortolá switches

On the sidelines of the San Marino GP in Misano, some questions on the transfer market of the smallest GP class were clarified: Angeluss MTA and MT Helmets-MSi, among others, are moving on.

David Muñoz, who was in the four-way fight for victory in Sunday's Moto3 thriller until two laps from the end, will contest his third World Championship season with the BOE Motorsports team in 2024. So far, the Spanish talent has collected three podiums and one pole position. For next season he announced, "In 2024 we will try to fight for the title. That's what we are here for."

The Angeluss MTA team will have to do without two-time season winner Ivan Ortolá next year, who will move to MT Helmets-MSi. Ortolá surprised team boss Alessandro Tonucci in Misano with a replica helmet in the design that Tonucci himself used in the 2012 World Championship.

MTA quickly found a replacement: Ortolá will be succeeded by Nicola Carraro in 2024. Stefano Nepa had already been confirmed as a member of the Italian team.

Diogo Moreira, currently seventh in the World Championship and previously with MT Helmets-MSi, will leave the Moto3 class for Moto2 as reported: in 2024, the 19-year-old Brazilian will form the Italtrans Racing Team alongside Dennis Foggia. He has been given a two-year contract. The Italian racing team, where Enea Bastianini crowned himself Moto2 World Champion in 2020, has now officially confirmed this.

Paolo Simoncelli's SIC58 Squadra Corse presented the first rider for the next two Moto3 years in Luca Lunetta at the home race in Misano. The former Red Bull rookie is currently fifth overall in the 2023 JuniorGP series (formerly Junior World Championship).