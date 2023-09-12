Daniel Holgado: No points twice because of "arm pump

The lead of Moto3 World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) has shrunk to four points after Misano. Now it turned out: He has been suffering from "arm pump" since the Texas GP in April.

The fast Spaniard Daniel Holgado has squandered most of his 41-point lead in the Moto3 World Championship in the last few races and even remained without points at the San Marino GP on Sunday. The World Championship leader from Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull KTM Tech3 team roared away from eighth on the grid at Misano, initially behind eventual winner David Alonso, but then fell back place by place and even lost his position inside the top ten ten ten laps before the chequered flag. In the end, it was only enough for a disappointing 16th place. This sealed the debacle. Holgado had already come away empty-handed eight days ago in Barcelona when he crashed in the finish.

"Dani has been plagued with 'arm pump' problems in both forearms since the Texas GP," Red Bull Tech3 team owner Hervé Poncharal told SPEEDWEEK.com. "We then wanted him to have surgery before the Jerez GP, but he felt he could keep these complaints under control."

Indeed, Holgado had started the season strongly with a win in Portimão and 4th place in Argentina. Then came 5th and 6th in Texas and Jerez before he came up big again with two wins at Le Mans and Mugello. Then followed 3rd place in Saxony and the crash in Assen. With places 3 and 2 in Silverstone and Spielberg, the former Junior World Champion Holgado regained hope, but he was seen several times with a huge ice pack on his forearms after the practice sessions.

But even after finishing 16th in Misano, Holgado kept his discomfort to himself. "It was a difficult race. I didn't feel good at all," he noted. "It's a pity because we are losing a lot of ground in the championship. Now I will have a good rest at home after these two Grand Prix in eight days. In India, a new chapter begins. We will go to work there positively and with new goals."

It is unlikely that Holgado will undergo surgery now. That's because the intense calendar with seven overseas GPs in the next two months leaves little time. "It's hard to imagine surgery before the end of the season," sighed Tech3 team owner Hervé Poncharal. "It would be a shame if we lost a world championship because of 'poor pumps'."

Moto3 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 20 Rdn in 34:04.490 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.036 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0,237

4th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.764

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 4.800

6th Toba, Honda, + 7,782

7th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 7,862

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 8,072

9th Rueda, KTM, + 8,167

10th Fenati, Honda, + 8,353

11th Furusato, Honda, + 8,402

12 Moreira, KTM, + 9,075

13th Nepa, KTM, + 9,107

14th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 10,846

15th Suzuki, Honda, + 11,352

16th Holgado, KTM, + 11,441

Moto3 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2nd Sasaki 157. 3rd Masiá 149. 4th Öncü 144. 5th Alonso 140. 6th Ortolá 132. 7th Moreira 98. 8th Rueda 88. 9th Nepa 70. 10th Muñoz 66. 11th Artigas 60. 12th Toba 59. 13th Veijer 58. 14th Yamanaka 54. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 29. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 249 points. 2. Honda 190 3. Husqvarna 162. 4. GASGAS 157. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 232 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 215. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 202. 4. Leopard Racing 199. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 194. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 103. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 92. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 66. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.