Alonso (1st): More and more feared by the competition

David Alonso took the second Moto3 victory in a row in Misano and the third of his rookie season. The GASGAS-Aspar rider thus climbed to 5th place in the World Championship and is becoming a title contender in the eyes of his rivals.

TheMoto3 class once again provided exciting racing right up to the last second on Sunday. With an overtaking manoeuvre on the last lap, David Alonso took the lead and won the San Marino Grand Prix. Alonso moved up to 5th place in the championship with a 21-point difference to World Championship leader Daniel Holgado (KTM).

The Colombian was pleased with the shrinking gap to Holgado, but has another goal in mind. "Our work is paying off," Alonso elaborated. "A gap of 21 points is good, but our main goal is to be 'Rookie of the Year'. We'll see what happens, but so far I'm very happy with my season."

The GASGAS rider took up the race from 6th on the grid. A good start saw him come out of the first corner in fifth position and on lap 1 he made a block pass to move up to 4th. "At the beginning I had problems keeping up with Deniz Öncü and Jaume Masia," Alonso told us. Towards the second half of the race he found his rhythm and took 3rd place with three laps to go. From then on, he chased the leading pack consisting of Deniz Öncü (KTM) and Jaume Masia (Honda).

"I was clever in the last corners," the 2021 Red Bull Rookies Cup champion praised himself. "I saw that Deniz [Öncü] and Masia braked very late and would come very far to the outside in the corner. I went through the corner on the inside and overtook both of them." Alonso did not relinquish the lead in the final corners and took the third win of his rookie season.

Alonso did stress that he wanted to win the rookie title first and foremost. But with a 21-point gap to the leader and eight races remaining, the 17-year-old Colombian's title chances are becoming more and more realistic. His rivals are also praising him as a hot title contender in this year's Moto3 World Championship. "Alonso is definitely one of the title contenders for this year. He has a good feeling for the braking points and is physically very fit," said Deniz Öncü, who finished fourth in the World Championship.

The GASGAS pilot himself is not so much under pressure regarding the title. "We are all close to each other in the championship, but we are only halfway through the season. I think the time in Asia will be very decisive for the season," said Alonso. "For me, for example, everything is new. I have to learn everything first: the track, the culture and the country. We'll see how I get on there. My goal is to always be at the front. We'll see where we are at the end of the season."

Moto3 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 20 Rdn in 34:04.490 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.036 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0,237

4th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.764

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 4.800

6th Toba, Honda, + 7,782

7th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 7,862

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 8,072

9th Rueda, KTM, + 8,167

10th Fenati, Honda, + 8,353

11th Furusato, Honda, + 8,402

12th Moreira, KTM, + 9,075

13th Nepa, KTM, + 9,107

14th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 10,846

15th Suzuki, Honda, + 11,352

16th Holgado, KTM, + 11,441

Moto3 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2nd Sasaki 157. 3rd Masiá 149. 4th Öncü 144. 5th Alonso 140. 6th Ortolá 132. 7th Moreira 98. 8th Rueda 88. 9th Nepa 70. 10th Muñoz 66. 11th Artigas 60. 12th Toba 59. 13th Veijer 58. 14th Yamanaka 54. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 29. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 249 points. 2. Honda 190 3. Husqvarna 162. 4. GASGAS 157. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 232 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 215. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 202. 4. Leopard Racing 199. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 194. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 103. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 92. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 66. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.