Red Bull KTM Ajo 2024: Newcomer Zurutuza alongside Rueda

Deniz Öncü will move up to the Moto2 World Championship within the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team in 2024, his Moto3 place will be taken over by a World Championship rookie, Xabi Zurutuza. José Rueda was confirmed as expected.

On Tuesday, the Red Bull KTM Ajo Team officially confirmed the Moto2 promotion of Deniz Öncü (alongside newcomer Celestino Vietti), and on Wednesday the Turkish rider's successor in Aki Ajo's Moto3 team was presented: 17-year-old Spaniard Xabi Zurutuza, who has already celebrated two JuniorGP victories this season and is currently sixth overall in the standings of this junior world championship.

Zurutuza will be team mate to the confirmed José Rueda, last year's JuniorGP champion as well as overall winner of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The 17-year-old from Seville has already collected ten top-10 results in twelve races in his first World Championship season, including his first podium at the Catalunya GP two and a half weeks ago.

"Moto3 has been a lot of fun for us so far this season with the combination of Deniz's great experience in the class and José as a rookie. They are working really well, both riders and the team as a whole. I feel we have really improved throughout the season," praised team boss Aki Ajo. "For us it is always important to prepare our riders for the next step, that is part of the job. We are very happy to have this pairing of riders for the coming season. They belong to a young generation with a lot of enthusiasm and good results in the smaller categories. José Antonio Rueda and Xabi Zurutuza will be a dynamic duo for 2024."

Rueda will then enter his second World Cup season. "We are making great progress this season, I have adapted well to the team and Aki's working method. We are very motivated to keep working well and move a bit further forward. Our goal is to be at the top and consolidate the progress we are making."

Newcomer Zurutuza is looking forward to making his World Championship debut with the successful Red Bull KTM Ajo team. "A team I have followed since I was little," he enthused. "Every rider dreams of getting into the World Championship and I get the chance to do it with KTM and Aki Ajo's team. I can't wait to start working, improving and building a good feeling with the team. The goal will be to take it race by race and enjoy it."

However, Zurutuza will not reach the GP minimum age of 18 until 4 April 2024, so he is likely to miss the season opener.

Moto3 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 20 Rdn in 34:04.490 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.036 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0,237

4th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.764

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 4.800

6th Toba, Honda, + 7,782

7th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 7,862

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 8,072

9th Rueda, KTM, + 8,167

10th Fenati, Honda, + 8,353

11th Furusato, Honda, + 8,402

12th Moreira, KTM, + 9,075

13th Nepa, KTM, + 9,107

14th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 10,846

15th Suzuki, Honda, + 11,352

16th Holgado, KTM, + 11,441

Moto3 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2nd Sasaki 157. 3rd Masiá 149. 4th Öncü 144. 5th Alonso 140. 6th Ortolá 132. 7th Moreira 98. 8th Rueda 88. 9th Nepa 70. 10th Muñoz 66. 11th Artigas 60. 12th Toba 59. 13th Veijer 58. 14th Yamanaka 54. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 29. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 249 points. 2. Honda 190 3. Husqvarna 162. 4. GASGAS 157. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 232 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 215. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 202. 4. Leopard Racing 199. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 194. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 103. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 92. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 66. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.