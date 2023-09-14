GASGAS Aspar Team 2024: Joel Esteban next to Alonso

David Alonso won three of the last four Moto3 races (Silverstone, Catalunya and Misano) and thus became a title contender in his first World Championship season. For with his third win of the season, he reduced his gap to World Championship leader Dani Holgado to 21 points on Sunday.

There was no question that the GASGAS Aspar Team would continue with the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup champion. Now it is also clear who will be the Colombian's teammate in 2024: Joel Esteban will be promoted from the in-house junior team to the Moto3 World Championship. The 18-year-old from Barcelona currently occupies second place overall in the JuniorGP (formerly Junior World Championship) standings.

"I think for 2024 we have a very special team," commented Jorge "Aspar" Martinez on his future Moto3 duo. "Joel is making the step to the World Championship and we are very happy about it. Because I think if we hadn't brought him into the team in 2021, he would have probably quit. He and his family have all given to be able to race with us and he's taken every opportunity to get into that position."

Commenting on the contract extension with World Championship fifth-placed Alonso, who has been in the Aspar family since 2018, the team boss added: "Although he is contesting his debut season, he has already scored three wins. He has the right temperament and character for Moto3, he already looks like a veteran. We need to make sure we support him to get close to his limit and potential."

For his part, Alonso added: "This will be my seventh season with the GASGAS Aspar team, we have already achieved a lot together since 2018. I am very happy that I can count on their confidence. It's very important in terms of our line and our work, they are like a second family to me. I'm already looking forward to next season because we can set new line. We will have a year of experience, that means for 2024 we will try to be more consistent at the front and be competitive every weekend to fight for the championship."

Joel Esteban is eagerly anticipating his World Championship debut: "It's a dream I've been chasing since I started riding motorbikes. And I'm very excited to make it to the World Championship with the GASGAS Aspar team. They have believed in me since the European Talent Cup."

Moto3 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 20 Rdn in 34:04.490 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.036 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0,237

4th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.764

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 4.800

6th Toba, Honda, + 7,782

7th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 7,862

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 8,072

9th Rueda, KTM, + 8,167

10th Fenati, Honda, + 8,353

11th Furusato, Honda, + 8,402

12 Moreira, KTM, + 9,075

13th Nepa, KTM, + 9,107

14th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 10,846

15th Suzuki, Honda, + 11,352

16th Holgado, KTM, + 11,441

Moto3 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2nd Sasaki 157. 3rd Masiá 149. 4th Öncü 144. 5th Alonso 140. 6th Ortolá 132. 7th Moreira 98. 8th Rueda 88. 9th Nepa 70. 10th Muñoz 66. 11th Artigas 60. 12th Toba 59. 13th Veijer 58. 14th Yamanaka 54. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 29. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 249 points. 2. Honda 190 3. Husqvarna 162. 4. GASGAS 157. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 232 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 215. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 202. 4. Leopard Racing 199. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 194. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 103. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 92. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 66. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.