Red Bull KTM Ajo: Carpe too young for 2024 GP season

Aki Ajo will compete in the Moto3 World Championship in 2024 with Rueda and Zurutuza. For the Moto2 series, Vietti and up-and-comer Deniz Öncü will make up the Red Bull-KTM line-up.

The Red Bull KTM-Ajo team will compete in this year's Moto3 World Championship with last year's Red Bull Rookies Cup winner José Antonio Rueda, who as a class newcomer has established himself in eighth place in the World Championship and has scored eleven times in twelve races. His teammate is two-time season winner Deniz Öncü, who is 17 points behind leader Dani Holgado after finishing third in Misano. Eight races are still to go. The 19-year-old Deniz Öncü will move up to Moto2 next year in the Ajo team - and will have the previous Fantic rider Celestino Vietti as his teammate.

Finnish team owner Aki Ajo will have to replace both current Moto2 riders, with front-runner Pedro Acosta moving to the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 team in the MotoGP class, and Albert Arenas (most recently 3rd in Barcelona) having to vacate his seat after a largely disappointing season. He has reached an agreement with Gresini Racing.

In the Moto3 World Championship, the Red Bull-KTM-Ajo team will continue with the promising Rueda, his new teammate will be Xabi Zurutuza, who has already won two races in the 2023 Junior World Championship. The Basque is considered a talent with a promising future.

At Misano it was heard that Ajo was also interested in Álvaro Carpe, who won a round of the Red Bull Rookies Cup at Misano on Saturday and finished the 2023 season in second place overall in this junior series with seven podiums. Carpe is also mixing it up in the top-3 in the World Junior Championship with a Husqvarna, but only turned 16 on 5 June. He cannot move up to the Moto3 World Championship until he is 18, unless he wins the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2024, in which case he will be eligible to sign a GP contract at 17.

Moto3 results, Misano (10 September):

1st Alonso, GASGAS, 20 Rdn in 34:04.490 min.

2nd Masia, Honda, + 0.036 sec

3rd Öncü, KTM, + 0,237

4th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.764

5th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 4.800

6th Toba, Honda, + 7,782

7th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 7,862

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 8,072

9th Rueda, KTM, + 8,167

10th Fenati, Honda, + 8,353

11th Furusato, Honda, + 8,402

12 Moreira, KTM, + 9,075

13th Nepa, KTM, + 9,107

14th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 10,846

15th Suzuki, Honda, + 11,352

16th Holgado, KTM, + 11,441

Moto3 World Championship standings after 12 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 161 points. 2nd Sasaki 157. 3rd Masiá 149. 4th Öncü 144. 5th Alonso 140. 6th Ortolá 132. 7th Moreira 98. 8th Rueda 88. 9th Nepa 70. 10th Muñoz 66. 11th Artigas 60. 12th Toba 59. 13th Veijer 58. 14th Yamanaka 54. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 33. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 29. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Azman 5. 25. Aji 4. 26. Farioli 2. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 249 points. 2. Honda 190 3. Husqvarna 162. 4. GASGAS 157. 5. CFMOTO 65.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 232 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 215. 3. Angeluss MTA Team 202. 4. Leopard Racing 199. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 194. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 163. 7. MT Helmets-MSi 103. 8. SIC58 Squadra Corse 92. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 79. 10. BOE Motorsports 66. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.