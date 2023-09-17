Aspar Martinez: Age limit of 18 annoys him

"We have very, very many talents aged 10 to 12 in Spain. What do we do with them?" asks team boss Jorge Martinez. Because in GP racing, since 2023 you are only allowed to make your debut at the age of 18 instead of 16.

After the fatal accidents of four hopeful young drivers in the 2021 season, which also took the lives of Jason Dupasquier and Dean Berta Viñales, the age limit in GP racing and in the junior series was raised. However, the side effects of these sometimes hasty decisions were not sufficiently considered.

In any case, the GP rookies in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes will only be allowed to fight for World Championship points at the age of 18 for the first time in the 2023 season. In the 125cc World Championship, the minimum age was temporarily still 15 when Stefan Bradl, Sandro Cortese and Jonas Folger were racing.

Team owner and Moto2 motorbike manufacturer Luca Boscoscuro, who won the Moto2 World Championship rounds in Misano and Phillip Island in 2022 with Alonso Lopez and triumphed in the Moto2 European Championship in 2021 with Fermin Aldeguer, is therefore pleading for new technical regulations for the Moto3 class. "At 18, some of the riders are too heavy and too big for the 55 hp 250cc single cylinders. That's why I suggest replacing them with two-cylinder engines with 400 or 500 cc. Then you get 70 to 75 hp, the slipstream no longer plays such a surprising role, the riding skill makes a bigger difference than with the 250s," says the Italian, who won the 250cc European Championship as a racer in 1995.

This proposal fell on fertile ground at Dorna. However, it can only be implemented for 2027 because the technical regulations with the manufacturers involved (Honda and Pierer Mobility AG) are fixed until then.

What does the Spanish team owner Jorge "Aspar Martinez" say about this idea, who won the Moto3 World Championship in 2020 with Albert Arenas on KTM and in 2022 with Izan Guevara on GASGAS.

"I haven't given it much thought so far. It's difficult to talk about it right now," says Aspar Martinez. "But I agree, the situation in the Moto3 World Championship has changed a lot. The fact that young riders can only enter the Moto3 World Championship at 18 instead of 16 in the future is a big problem. Because in Spain we have a huge reservoir of motorbike talent who are ten, eleven or twelve years old. As a team, we invest a lot, a lot of money in these guys to build them up for the World Championship. But now they have to wait two years longer for GP entry than in the past... It's very bad for my programme."

What does Martinez do now with the 100 talents he has 28 staff members coaching in his academy in Valencia? Martinez: "I can't let the talents perform in the Junior GP for years. The sponsors pay much less money there. That's impossible. There are also big teams competing in the European Talent Cup."

But for the JuniorGP Moto3 Championship and the Moto2 European Championship the minimum age has been raised to 16, in the European Talent Cup to 14.

So far, there are exception rules: The overall winner of the Red Bull Rookies Cup and the Junior World Championship can move up to the Moto3 World Championship at the age of 16 after winning the title as of this year, and only at the age of 17 in 2024.

Should we possibly allow the top-3 of these two junior championships to enter the GP at 17? "I think that would be a good idea," says Martinez, who has won four World Championship titles (80 and 125cc) as a racer.

After the introduction of the new age limits, Dutchman Zonta van den Goorbergh, for example, who is only 17 since 1 December 2022, entered the Moto2 World Championship at the same age of 16 last year with RW Racing - omitting the Moto3 class. Fermin Aldeguer from the Speed-up team is also only 17 years old and is already contesting his second Moto2 World Championship season on the Boscoscuro.

Now the young riders from the junior championships are feeling the effects of the strict and hastily introduced new age limits. Álvaro Carpe, already a round winner in the Red Bull Rookies Cup at Misano, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025.

