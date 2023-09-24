Official: Red Bull KTM-Tech3 with Holgado & Roulstone

With Filippo Farioli so far without points, the Red Bull Tech3 team is bringing in an Australian talent, Jacob Roulstone, to ride alongside world championship leader Dani Holgado in the Moto3 World Championship.

Hervé Poncharal's Red Bull KTM Tech 3 team today officially confirmed what SPEEDWEEK.com already announced in the middle of last week: Previous Red Bull Rookies Cup rider Jacob Roulstone will strengthen the racing team next season alongside World Championship leader Daniel Holgado on the KTM RC4.

Holgado has already taken three Moto3 GP wins this year, but has lost much of his lead due to persistent "arm pump" problems, bringing just 4 points to India. The 18-year-old Spaniard from Alicante has already won the Junior World Championship with the Asgar GASGAS team and is contesting only his second full GP season in 2023.

The 18-year-old Jacob Roulstone finished the Rookies Cup in the top-5 and achieved a second place as his best race result.

The "Aussie" has also won races in the European Talent Cup and keeps himself in the top-5 in the 2023 Junior World Championship.

"I'm very happy to stay with the Red Bull KTM-Tech3 team for another year," assured Dani Holgado. "Hervé's team is like a family to me. When you feel so comfortable, you can perform very well. I don't know yet how this season will end for us, but whatever the result after the final, I am still young - and. I need another season in the Moto3 World Championship. This is the right decision for me to continue my career, so I am happy about our plan for 2024. I thank KTM, Red Bull and Tech3 for the trust. Let's achieve some more great things together!"

"I'm really excited now that I know I will be joining the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team" said Jacob Roulstone. "They have a lot of experience and have brought many excellent riders to the top. I come from the Red Bull Rookies Cup and Junior GP, so the jump to the GP class won't be easy. But with this strong environment and with my ambition, we will have a decent rookie season."