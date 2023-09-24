India: Superior Moto3 victory by Masia (Honda)

The first ever GP race on Indian soil started in sunshine, 33 degrees air and 46 degrees asphalt temperature. Jaume Masia on the Leopard Honda was on pole position after a qualifying session split in two by rain. World championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) only started from 18th position.

Deniz Öncü, one of the title contenders, started at the end of the grid. The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider also had to take a long lap penalty. The reason for this: In FP3 on Saturday morning, Öncü had first disregarded the Medical Director's instructions after a crash in the entrance to the pit lane and then also a black flag.

Veteran Romano Fenati was absent due to an injury to his left foot.

This is how the race went:

Start: Pole-setter Masia takes the lead ahead of Sasaki and Bertelle.



Lap 1: Moreira moves into third place ahead of Bertelle, with Holgado already in the top-10 in ninth.



2nd lap: Kelso flies off hard in turn 3 with a highsider, but is back on his feet shortly afterwards. Öncü completes the long-lap penalty, in 27th and last place he is about 8.5 sec behind the leaders.



3rd lap: The leading duo consisting of Masia and Sasaki has a gap of about one second to Bertelle, Moreira and Toba. Behind them there is again a small gap to the group led by Veijer.



Lap 4: Bertelle crashes in turn 1! He remains unhurt, but misses the chance for an absolute top result.



5th lap: Masia continues to lead ahead of Sasaki, behind him the gap is widening. The first chasing duo is now Toba and Veijer, Moreira drops back into the next group. Salvador crashes in turn 12.



Lap 6: Veijer takes over 3rd place from Toba. Behind him Alonso leads a group of seven with Holgado, Ortolá, Moreira, Muñoz, Rossi and Furusato. Azman crashes in turn 4.



Lap 8: Masia and Sasaki are now more than two and a half seconds ahead of the rest of the field. The chasing group is pulling apart a bit.



9th lap: Moreira has to take a long-lap penalty for exceeding the track limits several times and drops back to 13th position.



Lap 10: Sasaki continues to shadow Masia at the front. Furusato crashes in turn 4 and continues at the back of the field.



Lap 11: Masia is able to gain 0.8 sec on Sasaki. Veijer comes a bit closer, there is still 1.6 sec between the two Husqvarna riders. Ogden crashes in turn 12, Suzuki can't get out of the way - but fortunately both remain unhurt.



Lap 12: Masia rides up and away in front. Sasaki has to look to the back, because Veijer is closing in with Toba in tow.



Lap 13: Masia extends his lead to 2.5 sec. In the fight for the remaining podium places Veijer and Toba are now close to Sasaki. Holgado, in fifth place, is more than five seconds behind this group.



Lap 14: Toba moves ahead of Veijer into third place, but the trio remains close together.



Lap 15: Masia is 4.5 seconds ahead of the first chasers and takes an unchallenged victory. Behind him it remains exciting, Toba can only keep ahead of Sasaki for a short time. The SIC58-Honda rider goes over the track limits in the fight and receives a "track limits warning".



Last lap: Masia wins superiorly. Behind him there is an intense three-way fight, from which Veijer takes his leave with a crash - after a contact with his team mate Sasaki, of all things. In the last metres Toba secured second place against his Japanese compatriot.

Moto3 results, Buddh Circuit (24.9.):

1st Masia, Honda, 16 Rdn.

2nd Toba, Honda, + 5,477 sec

3rd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 5.784

4th Holgado, KTM, + 8.117

5th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8.240

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 9,426

7th Rossi, Honda, + 9,430

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 11,635

9th Nepa, KTM, + 12,409

10th Rueda, KTM, + 16,106

11th Farioli, KTM, + 16,323

12th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 16,431

13th Moreira, KTM, + 19,304

14th Öncü, KTM, + 22.933

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 26.053