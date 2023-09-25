CFMOTO 2024 with Xavier Artigas and Riccardo Rossi

With five top-10 finishes in the first five races, Xavier Artigas started the season with hope. At the US Grand Prix, the Spanish GP winner from the German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team shone with third place. His team mate Joel Kelso also knew how to convince with 9th place at the season opener in Portugal. After crossing the finish line, the Australian's inattention was his undoing. He hit the cheering winner Daniel Holgado, broke his ankle on impact and missed two races as a result.

Instead of catching up with the leaders, it seemed as if the two CFMOTO riders had gone into reverse gear. In qualifying Kelso showed his speed again and again - in Mugello, Assen and Catalunya he was on the first row of the grid - but in the races he remained far behind the high expectations. Artigas also delivered mostly discreet performances and did not manage another top-10 result after the French GP.

In the last few races it became clear that Kelso would have to leave the CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team. At the "Indian Oil Grand Prix of India", team manager Florian Prüstel now confirmed the rider pairing for the 2024 season. They continue to trust in the talent of the 20-year-old Catalan Artigas. His new team-mate in the German-Chinese racing team will be the 21-year-old Italian Riccardo Rossi, who is currently still in the service of SIC58 Squadra Corse.

"As a factory team, there will be many innovations for us next year. We have already been able to test the new Pirelli tyres, but the bike itself will also undergo some technical changes. The race calendar is becoming even more international, so it was clear to us very early on that we wanted to rely on the experience and riding safety of experienced Moto3 riders," said team manager Prüstel, explaining the signing of Artigas and Rossi.

"We continue to hold on to Artigas, we firmly believe in him and his potential. He has already taken a win in the Moto3 class and other podiums, so we know he has what it takes to ride at the top. By extending the collaboration, we want to give him the confidence and mental strength to fully concentrate on the current season. Xavi is a very talented and ambitious rider who, like us, has a clear goal in mind. Together we will work hard to give the best performance on the track."

"We have had our eye on the Italian Riccardo Rossi for some time and have now signed him. We are very much looking forward to working together, as Riccardo has also been able to set his highlights in the rider field in the past. Having him as a CFMOTO factory rider as well will strengthen us as a team in the championship and we can move forward together."

"I am delighted to be able to compete for another year with CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP. We agreed that it was the best option to continue working together. The team knows me and I know the team, I am familiar with the bike and so we have a good basis to continue working seamlessly on our performance next season and push into the performance area that we all see as a big goal ahead of us," Artigas is confident of taking the next step in development next year.

"I am very happy to have signed the contract with CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP. The move to Factory Team CFMOTO is very exciting for me and I can't wait to finally be able to test the bike at the end of the season. It's the first time I'll be riding for a factory team; that's extra motivation and I'm looking forward to the opportunities it will give me. I am very positive that the chemistry between me and the team will be right and that we will achieve a lot together," Rossi looks forward to the future collaboration.

"2024 will be CFMOTO Racing's third season in the Moto3 paddock. We believe that Riccardo Rossi, with his strong and brilliant nature, will be a great addition and partner. Rossi and Artigas have the experience and maturity to push us further as a brand and get the most out of the bikes," added CFMOTO Racing Development Manager Su Zhen.

Moto3 results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Masia, Honda, 16 Rdn in 31:58.245 min.

2nd Toba, Honda, + 5.477 sec

3rd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 5,784

4th Holgado, KTM, + 8.117

5th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8.240

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 9,426

7th Rossi, Honda, + 9,430

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 11,635

9th Nepa, KTM, + 12,409

10th Rueda, KTM, + 16,106

11th Farioli, KTM, + 16,323

12th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 16,431

13th Moreira, KTM, + 19,304

14th Öncü, KTM, + 22.933

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 26,053

Moto3 World Championship standings after 13 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 174 points. 2. Masia 174. 3. Sasaki 173. 4. Alonso 151. 5. Öncü 146. 6. Ortolá 140. 7. Moreira 101. 8. Rueda 94. 9. Toba 79. 10. Nepa 77. 11. Muñoz 76. 12. Artigas 65. 13. Veijer 58. 14. Yamanaka 55. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 42. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 272 points. 2. Honda 215 3. Husqvarna 178. 4. GASGAS 168. 5. CFMOTO 69.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 240 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 231. 3. Leopard Racing 224. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 217. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 206. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 181. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 121. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 106. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 83. 10. BOE Motorsports 76. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.