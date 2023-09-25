Collision between Sasaki and Veijer in last lap

Joy and sorrow in the Moto3 team of Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact after the Indian Grand Prix. While the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki takes 3rd place, the Dutch Collin Veijer crashes two corners before the end.

Already in the first lap of the Moto3 race at the Buddh International Circuit, Jaume Masia and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact) were able to pull away from the rest of the field. For a long time it looked as if the Japanese rider was studying the weaknesses of the rider in front in the slipstream in order to launch another attack in the final phase, but in the eleventh of 16 laps he lost touch with the leading Honda rider.

Instead of fighting for his first win of the season, Sasaki suddenly had to fend off attacks from Kaito Toba. His teammate Collin Veijer also stalked the Husqvarna rider in second place with giant strides. The trio had a refreshing battle for a place on the podium in the last three laps, with several touches and positions changing several times.

A few hundred metres before the chequered flag, the order was Sasaki ahead of Veijer and Toba. Two curves before the end, there was contact between the team colleagues in a heated duel. Instead of standing on the podium for the first time in his career, the race ended in the gravel for the young Dutchman. The beneficiary of this action was SIC58 Honda rider Toba, who crossed the finish line in second place ahead of Sasaki.

Before the next battle in Moto3 at the Japanese Grand Prix in Motegi next weekend (29.09. - 01.10.2023), the top three in the World Championship are separated by just one point. Ahead of his home race, Sasaki is just one point behind Red Bull KTM Tech 3 rider Daniel Holgado, who finished fourth at the Buddh International Circuit, and India winner Masia, who is level on points, in the interim world championship standings.

"Ayumu was fighting for the win for a long time and Collin did a great job of catching up and even caught up with Ayumu, who in turn had lost some ground to Masia. It was then a matter of being on the podium for both of them. Unfortunately, that didn't quite happen because they collided on the last lap. That was not intentional on the part of either of them," said team manager Peter Öttl, regretting the outcome of the team-internal duel.

"Collin really wanted to get on the podium and Toba put pressure behind him. Consequently, he had to risk a lot. For Ayumu it was extremely important for the World Championship to achieve a top-3 result. The gap in the intermediate World Championship standings has thus been reduced to just one point and Collin will surely get his chance to stand on the podium in the next races."

Moto3 results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Masia, Honda, 16 Rdn in 31:58.245 min.

2nd Toba, Honda, + 5.477 sec

3rd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 5,784

4th Holgado, KTM, + 8.117

5th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8.240

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 9,426

7th Rossi, Honda, + 9,430

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 11,635

9th Nepa, KTM, + 12,409

10th Rueda, KTM, + 16,106

11th Farioli, KTM, + 16,323

12th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 16,431

13th Moreira, KTM, + 19,304

14th Öncü, KTM, + 22.933

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 26,053

Moto3 World Championship standings after 13 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 174 points. 2. Masia 174. 3. Sasaki 173. 4. Alonso 151. 5. Öncü 146. 6. Ortolá 140. 7. Moreira 101. 8. Rueda 94. 9. Toba 79. 10. Nepa 77. 11. Muñoz 76. 12. Artigas 65. 13. Veijer 58. 14. Yamanaka 55. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 42. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 272 points. 2. Honda 215 3. Husqvarna 178. 4. GASGAS 168. 5. CFMOTO 69.

Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 240 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 231. 3. Leopard Racing 224. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 217. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 206. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 181. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 121. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 106. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 83. 10. BOE Motorsports 76. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.