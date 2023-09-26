Leopard Racing confirms Adrián Fernández for 2024

The Leopard Racing Team provided the next surprise for next year's Moto3 World Championship season. In addition to Rookies Cup winner Ángel Piqueras, they have now announced Adrián Fernández as their second rider for 2024.

The Leopard Racing Team, currently second in the Moto3 standings with Jaume Masia, has announced its rider line-up for the 2024 season. As was reported a few weeks ago, the Luxembourg-based team has snapped up Moto3 World Championship rookie Ángel Piqueras. The 16-year-old Spaniard dominated the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup this year and is also on course for the JuniorGP title.

Surprisingly, they now announced 19-year-old Adrián Fernández as the second rider. The younger brother of RNF MotoGP Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández has already competed in the Moto3 World Championship in 2021 and 2022, but largely unsuccessfully. In 2022 he competed for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team, where the Madrilenian only finished 20th overall with 51 World Championship points. This season Fernández has already contested two races for the Leopard Honda team, but he failed to score points at both Sachsenring (16th) and Assen (crash).

"I am excited to join the team in 2024," said Fernández. "My two Grand Prix with the team so far have felt good, like being in a small family. I am sure we will show a good season."

Moto3 results, Buddh Circuit (24/9):

1st Masia, Honda, 16 Rdn in 31:58.245 min.

2nd Toba, Honda, + 5.477 sec

3rd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 5,784

4th Holgado, KTM, + 8.117

5th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8.240

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 9,426

7th Rossi, Honda, + 9,430

8th Ortolá, KTM, + 11,635

9th Nepa, KTM, + 12,409

10th Rueda, KTM, + 16,106

11th Farioli, KTM, + 16,323

12th Artigas, CFMOTO, + 16,431

13th Moreira, KTM, + 19,304

14th Öncü, KTM, + 22.933

15th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 26,053

Moto3 World Championship standings after 13 of 20 races:

1st Holgado, 174 points. 2. Masia 174. 3. Sasaki 173. 4. Alonso 151. 5. Öncü 146. 6. Ortolá 140. 7. Moreira 101. 8. Rueda 94. 9. Toba 79. 10. Nepa 77. 11. Muñoz 76. 12. Artigas 65. 13. Veijer 58. 14. Yamanaka 55. 15. Suzuki 50. 16. R. Rossi 42. 17. Salvador 31. 18. Fenati 30. 19. Odgen 20. 20. Bertelle 20. 21. Kelso 19. 22. Migno 17. 23. Furusato 13. 24. Farioli 7. 25. Azman 5. 26. Aji 4. 27. Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 272 points. 2. Honda 215 3. Husqvarna 178. 4. GASGAS 168. 5. CFMOTO 69.



Team World Championship:

1st Red Bull KTM Ajo, 240 points. 2. LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP 231. 3. Leopard Racing 224. 4. Angeluss MTA Team 217. 5. Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 206. 6. Red Bull KTM Tech3, 181. 7. SIC58 Squadra Corse 121. 8. MTHelmets-MSi 106. 9. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 83. 10. BOE Motorsports 76. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 49. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 21. 14. Honda Team Asia 17.