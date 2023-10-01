Motegi: Victory and World Championship lead for Jaume Masia (Honda)

It had rained at the Mobility Resort Motegi on Sunday morning, but the Moto3 race then took place at 12 noon local time on a dry track, albeit under cloudy skies. For the third time in a row, Leopard Honda ace Jaume Masia started from pole position. He didn't get a perfect start, but quickly joined the four-man lead group with Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

This is how the race went:

Start: Öncü takes the lead from 2nd on the grid, Stefano Nepa gets a strong start from the second row and is briefly second, but then Holgado (from 6th on the grid) lines up in front of him in 2nd.



1st lap: Öncü leads ahead of Holgado, Nepa, Masia, Sasaki, Ortolá, Alonso, Muñoz, Moreira, Bertelle and Veijer (11th).



2nd lap: Öncü and Holgado get half a second away, Masia and Sasaki react - they get in front of Nepa and move closer to the leading duo again. For Bertelle, who was in 3rd place at the start, it goes further back to 12th place.



3rd lap: A group of four forms in front with Öncü, Holgado, Masia and Sasaki (four of the top 5 in the WRC!). A gap opens in front of Nepa.



Lap 4: Sasaki takes over 3rd place from Masia.



Lap 5: Sasaki also moves ahead of Holgado and is now the new second behind Öncü.



Lap 6: Masia is on the move and overtakes Holgado and Sasaki in turn.



7th lap: On the start-finish line the Leopard Honda rider takes advantage of the slipstream and also takes the lead in turn 1! Öncü loses another place to Sasaki shortly afterwards, but is able to fend off a first attack by Holgado. Further back, David Alonso, who is considered a World Championship contender alongside the leading quartet, falls out of the top-10.



Lap 8: The leading group of four is one second ahead of the Angeluss-MTA duo of Nepa and Ortolá. Another 1.3 sec behind are Muñoz, Moreira and Veijer.



9th lap: Öncü can only regain 2nd place for a short time, Sasaki counters.



10th lap: Crash of CFMOTO rider Artigas in turn 1, who was only in 21st position. He remains unhurt.



11th lap: It gets more intense, the fight for position between Sasaki, Öncü and Holgado rages - and allows Masia to quickly get 0.8 sec away. And then Öncü crashes in turn 9! Further back, Bertelle's race also ends early with a crash.



Lap 12: The race between Sasaki and Holgado gets tight again, then they start to chase each other in synchronised flight. Masia, however, already has a lead of 1.2 sec.



Lap 13: Masia's gap to Sasaki and Holgado is only slightly reduced. Another second behind follow Ortolá and Nepa. The next group, led by Moreira, hangs more than three seconds behind.



Lap 14: Suzuki crashes in turn 1, rider okay.



Lap 15: Sasaki is not giving up hope for a home win yet, but he can only make up one tenth per lap.



Lap 16: Masia is still 0.9 sec ahead, Sasaki keeps Holgado a bit at bay. Team mates Nepa and Ortolá are fighting for 4th place. In the larger chasing group with Moreira, Alonso, Muñoz and Co. it's a hot battle for 6th place.



Last lap: Masia wins and takes over the sole World Championship lead! Behind him it gets exciting once again - Holgado gets in front of Sasaki in turn 11, but after a heavy wobble in the last turn he loses out in the last metres.

Moto3 results, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Masia, Honda, 17 rds.

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.546 sec

3rd Holgado, KTM, + 1.602

4th Nepa, KTM, + 5.200

5th Ortolá, KTM, + 5,230

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 8,900

7th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8,959

8th Toba, Honda, + 9,253

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9,629

10th Rueda, KTM, + 9.734

11th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 9.804

12th Furusato, Honda, + 10,195

13th Rossi, Honda, + 10,874

14th Moreira, KTM, + 11,577

15th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 13,905

Moto3 World Championship standings after 14 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 199 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 190. 4th Alonso 160. 5th Öncü 146. 6th Ortolá 145.