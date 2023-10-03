Sasaki (Husqvarna): 2nd place in Japan and in the WRC

At his home race in Motegi, Ayumu Sasaki took 2nd place after a tough fight and is now in 2nd place in the World Championship. His German team Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact leads the team standings.

For Team Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact star Ayumu Sasaki, the Japanese Grand Prix in Montegi was one of the most important races of the year. The 22-year-old Japanese rider had previously celebrated his seventh podium of the season in India and came to his home race in Japan just one point behind the two equal points leaders in the World Championship, the two Spaniards Daniel Holgado and Jaume Masia.

With seventh time, Sasaki was on the third row of the grid when the Moto3 class race started in dry conditions. The slightly sub-optimal starting position did not prevent Sasaki from establishing himself in a group of four battling for victory as early as the third lap.

In the quartet, consisting of Masia, Holgado, Sasaki and Deniz Öncü, the positions changed permanently. During these position battles, Sasaki undercut Alex Marquez's best mark from 2014 by just under 5 hundredths with a new lap record.

Then Masia was able to pull away and open up a gap of more than a second, while Sasaki was held up in battles with the KTM duo Öncü and Holgado. When Öncü crashed on the 11th lap, Sasaki was able to set the same lap times as leader Masia but was unable to catch him. Instead, he beat Holgado in a duel and secured second place with a tenth of a second advantage.

It was Sasaki's fifth second place of the season; his eighth podium of the year and his second consecutive trophy at his home race in Motegi. With 193 points, he is now second in the World Championship standings, six points behind Masia, three points ahead of Holgado.

For the ambitious Japanese, this is no reason to verbally pat himself on the back: "In a way I am disappointed, because I had the same pace as Masia and I really wanted the win! The team did a great job setting up the bike. I did my best and the support from the Japanese fans was amazing. It gave me a lot of energy. I wish I had three or four more races like this on the calendar! We will keep fighting for the championship."

Further back in the field, Sasaki's teammate, young Dutchman Collin Veijer, took eleventh place, helping the German team Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact to the lead in the team standings, which of course makes team manager Petter Öttl happy: "Overall we are very happy with the weekend here in Japan. With Sasaki, we worked for a long time to find the right set-up for the race. We succeeded and he was able to show his full potential. Veijer was fighting in a group between 6th and 12th. His speed was very good, but there were very hard duels and he was still a victim of his inexperience from time to time. Still, we are very happy with his eleventh place."

Moto3 results, Motegi (1/10):

1st Masia, Honda, 17 Rdn in 33:30.018 min.

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.546 sec

3rd Holgado, KTM, + 1,602

4th Nepa, KTM, + 5.200

5th Ortolá, KTM, + 5,230

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 8,900

7th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8,959

8th Toba, Honda, + 9,253

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9,629

10th Rueda, KTM, + 9.734

11th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 9.804

12th Furusato, Honda, + 10.195

13th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 10,874

14th Moreira, KTM, + 11,577

15th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 13,905

Moto3 World Championship standings after 14 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 199 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 190. 4th Alonso 160. 5th Öncü 147. 6th Ortolá 145. 7th Moreira 103. 8th Rueda 100. 9th Nepa 90. 10th Toba 87. 11th Muñoz 86. 12th Artigas 65. 13th Veijer 63. 14th Yamanaka 62. 15 Suzuki 50. 16 R Rossi 45. 17 Salvador 31. 18 Fenati 30. 19 Odgen 21. 20 Bertelle 21. 21 Kelso 20. 22 Furusato 18. 23 Migno 17. 24 Farioli 7. 25 Azman 5. 26 Aji 4. 27 Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 288 points. 2. Honda 240 3. Husqvarna 198. 4. GASGAS 177. 5. CFMOTO 71.



Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 256 points. 2nd Leopard Racing 249. 3rd Red Bull KTM Ajo 247. 4th Angeluss MTA Team 235. 5th Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 222. 6th Red Bull KTM Tech3, 197. 7th SIC58 Squadra Corse 132. 8th MTHelmets-MSi 108. 9. BOE Motorsports 86. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 51. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 22. 14. Honda Team Asia 22.