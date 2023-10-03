Daniel Holgado: 2nd place given away in the last bend

One slip in the last corner and Motegi local Ayumu Sasaki snatched second place away from Daniel Holgado - by the tiniest of 56 thousandths of a second.

Daniel Holgado of the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team arrived at the Japanese Grand Prix at the top of the World Championship standings, tied on points with compatriot Jaume Masia. The 18-year-old Spaniard qualified for the second row of the grid in sixth place, but took over second place behind brand colleague Deniz Öncü in the starting bend.

After a few laps he was overtaken first by local hero Ayumu Sasaki and then by World Championship rival Masia. This group of four stayed together at first and fought for every centimetre with the order changing, then Masia was able to pull away.

With seven laps to go, Öncü crashed and now Sasaki and Holgado were fighting for second place until the final lap. At the end of the back straight, Holgado was able to overtake on the inside line, but a slide in the finish bend was immediately exploited by Sasaki to slip past again and snatch second place behind winner Masia in a duel in the final metres.

"Another crazy Moto3 race," commented Tech3 team manager Hervé Poncharal, analysing mercilessly: "The three Pierer Mobility riders, Daniel Holgado, Deniz Öncü (both KTM, Red.) and Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna, Red.), harassed each other and allowed Honda rider Jaume Masia to break away and then win. After the Austrian GP, it's the second time this season that Holgado has lost a position because of a few thousandths."

So Holgado was on the podium at Motegi, but because his World Championship rivals Masia and Sasaki finished first and second, he was relegated to third in the World Championship. With six races remaining, the Moto3 World Championship is still wide open.

Moto3 results, Motegi (1.10.):

1st Masia, Honda, 17 Rdn in 33:30.018 min.

2nd Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 1.546 sec

3rd Holgado, KTM, + 1,602

4th Nepa, KTM, + 5.200

5th Ortolá, KTM, + 5,230

6th Muñoz, KTM, + 8,900

7th Alonso, GASGAS, + 8,959

8th Toba, Honda, + 9,253

9th Yamanaka, GASGAS, + 9,629

10th Rueda, KTM, + 9.734

11th Veijer, Husqvarna, + 9.804

12th Furusato, Honda, + 10.195

13th Riccardo Rossi, Honda, + 10,874

14th Moreira, KTM, + 11,577

15th Kelso, CFMOTO, + 13,905

Moto3 World Championship standings after 14 of 20 races:

1st Masia, 199 points. 2nd Sasaki 193. 3rd Holgado 190. 4th Alonso 160. 5th Öncü 147. 6th Ortolá 145. 7th Moreira 103. 8th Rueda 100. 9th Nepa 90. 10th Toba 87. 11th Muñoz 86. 12th Artigas 65. 13th Veijer 63. 14th Yamanaka 62. 15 Suzuki 50. 16 R Rossi 45. 17 Salvador 31. 18 Fenati 30. 19 Odgen 21. 20 Bertelle 21. 21 Kelso 20. 22 Furusato 18. 23 Migno 17. 24 Farioli 7. 25 Azman 5. 26 Aji 4. 27 Whatley 1.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st KTM, 288 points. 2. Honda 240 3. Husqvarna 198. 4. GASGAS 177. 5. CFMOTO 71.



Team World Championship:

1st LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP, 256 points. 2nd Leopard Racing 249. 3rd Red Bull KTM Ajo 247. 4th Angeluss MTA Team 235. 5th Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team 222. 6th Red Bull KTM Tech3, 197. 7th SIC58 Squadra Corse 132. 8th MTHelmets-MSi 108. 9. BOE Motorsports 86. 10. CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP 85. 11. Rivacold Snipers Team 51. 12. CIP Green Power 48. 13. Vision Track Racing Team 22. 14. Honda Team Asia 22.