Moto3 grid 2024: Many departures and team changes

The Moto3 World Championship teams are having a hard time finding riders for 2024, also due to the new GP minimum age of 18, and not all places have been filled yet. SPEEDWEEK.com summarises the situation.

No stone is left unturned in the Moto3 World Championship teams' line-ups for the 2024 season. Because some riders are sorted out due to a lack of riding competence, others move up to the Moto2 World Championship. For example, Jaume Masia (SAG), Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

However, Spanish World Championship contender Daniel Holgado (19) from the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team has decided to stay in the 250cc class for another year. This is because KTM is building a new Moto3 race bike for the first time since 2020 - and he wants to win either his second or first Moto3 title in 2024. No rider has won two world championships in a row in the small class (125cc) since Haruchika Aoki (1995 and 1996).

The German CFMOTO-PrüstelGP team has hired Italian Riccardo Rossi for 2024 alongside Xavier Artigas. The Australian Joel Kelso has to go. In exchange, Tech3 will bring Jacob Roulstone (from Junior GP and the Red Bull Rookies Cup), a new Australian, into the World Championship.

Meanwhile, Liqui Moly-Husqvarna team owner Peter Öttl found a replacement for title contender Sasaki in Tatsuki Suzuki. Still unemployed are riders like Kelso, Toba, Yamanaka and Fenati.

At Leopard Honda, exceptional rider Ángel Piqueras, who won the Junior World Championship and the Red Bull Rookies Cup in 2023, is the new number 1. Adrián Fernández (Raúl's brother) takes Suzuki's place.

Malaysian Syarifuddin Azman is expected to lose his place with the MTHelmets - MSi-KTM team. He has collected only five points in twelve Grand Prix and is in 25th position in the Moto3 World Championship.

In general, teams are having a hard time finding riders because Moto3 rookies now have to be 18 years old. But the Spaniard Álvaro Carpe, who has already won a Red Bull Rookies Cup race in Misano, for example, will not celebrate his 18th birthday until 5 June 2025 (!).

Ajo newcomer Xabi Zurutuza, who has already celebrated two Junior GP victories this season and is currently sixth overall in the standings of this Junior World Championship, will also not reach the GP minimum age of 18 until 4 April 2024. Therefore, he will miss the first two race weekends.

The 2024 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

David Almansa, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team:

Stefano Nepa, Niccola Carraro

CFMOTO Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Riccardo Rossi

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Jacob Roulstone

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Xabier Zurutuza, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Ángel Piqueras, Adrián Fernández

Aspar GASGAS Team

David Alonso, Joel Esteban

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Filippo Farioli, Luca Lunetta

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory

Collin Veijer, Tatsuki Suzuki

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Ana Carrasco?

Honda Team Asia

Taiyo Furusato, ?

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, Noah Dettwiler

MT Helmets-MSi KTM

Ivan Ortolá, ?

The 2023 Moto3 grid

Rivacold Snipers Honda:

Romano Fenati, Matteo Bertelle

Angeluss MTA Team

Stefano Nepa, Ivan Ortolá

CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP

Xavier Artigas, Joel Kelso

Vision Track Racing Team Honda

Scott Odgen, Joshua Whatley

Red Bull KTM Tech3

Daniel Holgado, Filippo Farioli

Red Bull KTM Ajo

Deniz Öncü, José Antonio Rueda

Leopard Honda Racing

Jaume Masia, Tatsuki Suzuki

Aspar GASGAS Team

Ryusei Yamanaka, David Alonso

SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda

Kaito Toba, Riccardo Rossi

Liqui Moly Husqvarna Factory Racing

Ayumu Sasaki, Collin Veijer

BOE Motorsports KTM

David Munõz, Ana Carrasco

Honda Team Asia

Mario Aji, Taiyo Furusato

CIP Green Power KTM

Lorenzo Fellon, David Salvador

MT Helmets-MSi KTM:

Diogo Moreira, Syarifuddin Azman