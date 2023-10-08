Mahindra: Walking school for Bagnaia, Martin, "Bez" & Co.

The Indian GP a fortnight ago brought back memories of the Indian Moto3 factory team Mahindra. Incredibly, the top four in the current MotoGP World Championship started on Mahindra!

The Indian conglomerate with 190,000 employees entered the 125cc two-stroke world championship in 2011 with machines from Engines Engineering. This company had previously built 125cc racing machines for Loncin and Malaguti, which were never competitive, rather weak and slow. Later, this Italian company with 50 employees was bought up by Mahindra anyway.

Mahindra also took a 51 per cent stake in scooter manufacturer Peugeot Motocycles and then had Suter Racing in Switzerland build a 250cc Moto3 single-cylinder four-stroke bike for 2013, after the Engines Engineering bike proved to be a violent flop in 2012. Marcel Schrötter can tell enough about that, he ran away frustrated m July. Sometimes the engine oil leaked out as soon as the engine was warmed up in the paddock.

Mahindra Racing ran its own factory team until the end of 2015, but then handed it over to Jorge Martinez for three years. Suter then also built the machines for 2016, and the development contract ended on 31 March 2016. Mufaddal Choonia, the heavyweight CEO of Mahindra Racing, then preferred to install his own racing department in Italy. He considered Moto3 only as an entry-level exercise. He dreamed of the Moto2 World Championship and even a MotoGP factory team.

Mahindra and Peugeot celebrated three GP victories in 2016 with the identical MGP3O machines - two with Pecco Bagnaia, one with John McPhee. Pecco Bagnaia won in Assen and Sepang on the Mahindra, John McPhee in the rain at Brno on the Peugeot.

MotoGP world champion Bagnaia struggled in Moto3 back in 2015 on the Mahindra, finishing 14th in the world championship with 76 points. A year later, his breakthrough came on the back of his outstanding riding skills, when he won at Assen as a glaring outsider and despite a clear lack of horsepower. Thanks to two wins and four further podium places, the up-and-coming Italian secured fourth place in the World Championship.

Current MotoGP World Championship runner-up Jorge Martin, only three points behind leader Bagnaia, also looks back on remarkable successes with Mahindra. Proof of his exceptional talent. The "Martinator" rode for the Mahindra factory team of Aspar Martinez in 2015 and 2016, finishing 17th and 16th in the championship with 45 and 72 points respectively. At least he managed second place at Brno in 2016; that was a clear indication of a glorious future as a racer. But it was only at Gresini-Honda that things really took off for Jorge Martin: after finishing fourth in the World Championship in 2017, he won the World Championship in 2018.

MotoGP World Championship fourth-placed Brad Binder also rode a Mahindra in Fiorenzo Caponera's team. This racing team started the 2013 season on a Suter-Honda and then switched to Mahindra because this bike was also initially built by Suter Industries in Turbenthal/Switzerland. Marco Bezzecchi used a tired Mahindra in 2017, but did not finish higher than 23rd in the World Championship with 20 points. In 2018 he got a KTM at PrüstelGP, celebrated his first two GP wins, fought for the title - and finished third in the WRC with 214 points.

Moto3: Mahindra customer teams ran away with it

But the customer teams in particular were unhappy with Mahindra after the relocation of the racing department to Italy, they ran away in droves. The new Technical Director Davide Borghesi produced one flop after another in his new "competence centre" in Besozzo/Italy. For example, at the 2017 Mugello GP, the new airbox turned out to be a failure.

The new gearbox was commissioned from Nova in England in 2016 - and then touted as their own achievement. Mahindra never again became as powerful as it was in the Suter era under Borghesi's direction.

For 2017, Mahindra and Peugeot were only able to stay in the Moto3 World Championship with the MGP3O machine thanks to the goodwill and agreement of Honda and KTM, as there were only the two factory teams and one customer team, making a total of six riders, but there should be ten to twelve according to the regulations.

In February 2017, Mufaddal Choonia announced that they would celebrate more victories this year than last year. This plan, however, just missed the mark.

While Mahindra had collected 211 points in 2016, the total for 2017 was just 43. None of the six bikes finished in the top ten in the first eight races in 2017. The pitiful Mahindra and Peugeot riders were 22nd (Kornfeil), 23rd (Bezzecchi), 26th (Arenas), 28th (Dalla Porta) and 29th (Pagliani) in the World Championship standings; Finn Pulkkinen (Peugeot MC Saxoprint team) had not scored at all.

After Mahindra's withdrawal, only Honda and KTM remained in the Moto3 World Championship. In 2020, the KTM second brand Husqvarna (already present in 2014 and 2015) returned with the Max Racing Team. Riders: Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez.

The overstretched Technical Director Davide Borghesi had apparently gone into reverse gear with the further development. His supposed centre of excellence in Besozzo turned out to be a complete failure. "Not much has changed on the bike at Mahindra since 2014," lamented one sufferer in the 2017 season.

Borghesi liked to boast of his past as a technician at the successful Aprilia factory. "But there he had nothing to do with GP racing. We relegated him to a corner of Reparto Corse and left the supermoto stuff to him," ex-Aprilia race manager Carlo Pernat told us.

The German Peugeot MC Saxoprint team (which became PrüstelGP) had to look for new material after 2017 and had to dig deep into their pockets to switch to KTM, because until then Peugeot supplied the bikes for both riders for free. This saved PrüstelGP around 350,000 euros per year.

Jorge "Aspar" Martinez's Pull & Bear Aspar team also switched to KTM for 2018 with the Moto3 team after that miserable season - and won the 2020 World Championship with Albert Arenas and the 2022 World Championship with Izan Guevera on a Pierer Group GASGAS.

CIP-Mahindra team boss Alain Bronec got the material for 2017 for free and also the talented Marco Bezzecchi as a rider. However, he only managed 23rd place in the World Championship. The French team boss got KTM bikes for 2018. And Bezzecchi won three Grand Prix at PrüstelGP on KTM in 2018 - and fought against Jorge Martin for the World Championship title.

The Mahindra Group, which at the time was turning over 19 billion US dollars a year, ultimately failed grandly thanks to cluelessness, lack of planning and a series of bad decisions in GP racing.

After all, Mahindra remains the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to win a Grand Prix. Even if the motorbikes have never seen India. Mahindra has a total of 13 Moto3 podiums and two GP wins and celebrated its 100th GP start at Misano in 2016.

Mahindra, meanwhile, looks after competitions in electric races.