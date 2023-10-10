Exciting: 3 drivers and 3 brands fight for world championship title

In the Moto3 World Championship, which has been contested with 250cc four-stroke machines since 2012, Honda has won six titles so far, KTM four, GASGAS one. In 2023, Husqvarna (with Sasaki) will also be in the title fight.

The new 250cc four-cylinder single-cylinder class replaced the 125cc two-stroke single-cylinder world championship in 2012, and since then the teams of KTM and Honda have been vying for the world championship in this new category almost without exception. More precisely: the motorbikes of Pierer Mobility (KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS) and the bikes of Japanese rival Honda.

Of the eleven Moto3 title wins so far, Honda secured the majority with six, the Pierer Group triumphed five times, four times with KTM, and in 2022 Jorge "Aspar" Martinez's GASGAS team with Izan Guevara and Sergio Garcia celebrated a double victory in the World Championship with the identical bikes.

2023 could see Husqvarna become the first fourth manufacturer to win the World Championship, as Japanese rider Ayumu Sasaki from Peter Öttl's Liqui Moly Husqvarna Moto3 team is only six points behind World Championship leader Jaume Masiá (Leopard Honda) after 14 of 20 races, having made up for Dani Holgado's clear lead and taken the World Championship lead in Japan. The Spaniard (he was still riding for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team in 2022) has taken three wins, three second and two third places and three zeros so far in 2023.

Astonishingly, the Leopard Honda team has won the Moto3 World Championship three times so far with Kent, Mir and Dalla Porta - always in odd-numbered years. So 2023 would fit ideally into this series.

But Sasaki, winless in 2023 but already second five times, has shown a strong performance in the second half of the season so far. And the previous World Championship leader Holgado, who has squandered his clear lead because of "arm pump", has already achieved four more podium places in addition to his three victories - and still holds all the World Championship trump cards.

By the way: Holgado will stay with Red Bull KTM-Tech3 in the small World Championship class in 2024, while Masiá (with the Pertamina Mandalika SAG team) and Sasaki (with the Yamaha Master Camp team) will move up to Moto2.

All Moto3 world champions since 2012

2012: Sandro Cortese (KTM)

2013: Maverick Viñales (KTM)

2014: Alex Márquez (Honda)

2015: Danny Kent (Honda)

2016: Brad Binder (KTM)

2017: Joan Mir (Honda)

2018: Jorge Martin (Honda)

2019: Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Honda)

2020: Albert Arenas (Honda)

2021: Pedro Acosta (KTM)

2022: Izan Guevara (GASGAS)

2023: 1st Masiá (Honda), 199. 2nd Sasaki (Husqarna), 193. 3rd Holgado (KTM), 190.