Penalties for "hands off the grip" and illegal oil

Joel Kelso and Ivan Ortolá (he had finished 12th) were disqualified in Catalunya-GP for illegal oil. And in Japan, in Moto3-FP3, three riders did not have their left hand on the handlebars properly!

At the GP weekends, the numerous penalties, at least in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, are sometimes lost in the flood of news from the MotoGP World Championship. Especially as they mostly concern only track-limits offences - and are negligible.

But now we'd like to look at a couple of not-so-common penalties from last week's 250cc four-cylinder single-cylinder Moto3 class. Because at the Barcelona GP, oil samples were taken from the bikes of riders Ivan Ortolá (Angeluss MTA Team) and Kelso (CFMotoGP PrüstelGP) after Qualifying-2, which gave questionable results when first checked. After the delivery of the test results of the B samples, it was finally established that the composition of the oil of the two offenders did not comply with the regulations of the "FIM Moto3 specification". On 24 September, both riders were therefore disqualified for the Catalunya GP event.

Ivan Ortolá had originally finished 10th, Kelso only 18th, so for him this mess had only minor consequences.

The laughing third was Deniz Öncü, who is among the front runners in the WRC and gained a point after this decision. He had finished the race in 12th place and moved up to 11th after Ortolá's disqualification, which meant five points instead of four.

As a reminder: In the Moto3 and Moto2 classes, the mandatory standard oil from Liqui Moly must be used without additives.

The Australian Joel Kelso fell victim to the next penalty at the Japan GP weekend. Because he did not have his left hand properly on the outer end of the handlebars (i.e. on the grip) in the third practice session, but instead had the handlebars further inwards due to the better aerodynamics, he received a "3 place grid penalty" for the Japan GP in Motegi for violating Article 1:21.2 of the "FIM World Championship GP Regulations". Husky rider Collin Veijer and Dogo Moreira (MTHelmet's MSi KTM) Team) were also penalised after FP3 for the "hand off the grip" offence - they were also moved back three places on the grid.