Noah Dettwiler (KTM/29th): "Big step possible".

Although Noah Dettwiler is at the very back of the timesheet on his 2nd GP appearance on the first day of practice, the man from Solothurn is optimistic and confident for the further course of the Indonesian GP.

Noah Dettwiler (18) knows exactly what his goals are at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit. "It's an important getting to know. Of the track, of the bike and of the team. And we actually learned a lot this Friday." It is understandable that under this aspect the absolute chase for times was not in the foreground. "But we worked in the right direction in the setup. That makes me confident."

After his debut at the Austrian GP in Spielberg, 20th place in the race and appealing lap times, the current rider of the Spanish Cuna de Campeones team in the FIM JuniorGP then suddenly went from strength to strength. After this promising entry into the GP world, his management around Tom Lüthi succeeded in convincing the traditional CIP-Green-Power team of Alain Bronec (61), who ended his own racing career in 1985 as a 125cc and 250cc World Championship rider, of the young Swiss rider's abilities. In the coming season, he will contest the entire Moto3 season in the saddle of the KTM.

However, as current regular rider David Salvador suffered a knee injury in India and was also not yet fit for action in Japan, Dettwiler made another early GP appearance on the Indonesian island of Lombok. "The track is beautiful. It has many technically demanding curves. At the beginning it was still dirty and therefore slippery, but after a few laps that was no longer a problem."

The former Red Bull Rookies Cup rider sees the decisive factor for a fast lap time as "that you have to open the throttle very precisely out of the corners. If you don't manage that from turn 4, for example, you have problems all the way to turn 10."

For the time being, Dettwiler still lost 0.88 seconds to his CIP team-mate Lorenzo Fellon, son of the late Zarco mentor Laurent Fellon. But he is optimistic. "I think another big step forward will be possible on Saturday. I feel really comfortable here."

Combined times Moto3, Mandalika, 13 October

1st Deniz Öncü, KTM, 1:41.391 min

2nd Moreira, KTM, + 0.132 sec

3rd Masia, Honda, + 0.232

4th Bertelle, Honda, + 0.254

5th Sasaki, Husqvarna, + 0.354

6th Holgado, KTM, + 0,415

7th Muñoz, KTM, + 0.582

8th Rossi, Honda, + 0.602

9th Nepa, KTM, + 0.607

10. Toba, Honda, + 0.757

Also:

29th Noah Dettwiler (CH), KTM, + 2.444